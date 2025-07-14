Steve Sarkisian at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Texas HC must answer

The SEC media days are set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

On Tuesday, July 15, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian will speak to the media. Ahead of his media day appearance, here are five questions we need Sarkisian to answer.

Top 5 questions Steve Sarkisian needs to answer at SEC media day

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Any regrets of not starting Arch Manning in the playoffs?

The Texas Longhorns had one of the best teams in the college football playoff, but were eliminated in the semifinals by Ohio State.

Ad

Trending

Texas lost 28-14, but the game was close until a fumble was returned for a touchdown.

However, during the playoffs, Quinn Ewers had some struggles, and Steve Sarkisian didn't play Arch Manning, which was a surprise, so if he has any regrets of that is to be seen.

#2, How do they get over the hump?

Steve Sarkisian and Texas have had one of the best teams in college football, but haven't been able to hoist the trophy.

Ad

Entering 2025, Texas is once again one of the favorites to win it all, but Sarkisian and the Longhorns haven't been able to get over the hump. How Texas gets over the hump this season is to be seen.

#3, How does he make sure Texas doesn't start slow?

Texas is one of the favorites to win it all, but the Longhorns open their college football season on the road against Ohio State.

Ad

The Longhorns and Buckeyes are widely considered the two best teams, so Sarkisian needs to make sure his team is firing on all cylinders in Week 1.

#4, Protecting Arch Manning

Arch Manning is entering his first year as the starter - Source: Imagn

Texas will go as far as Arch Manning takes them this season. However, Texas saw star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. be picked ninth overall.

Ad

Replacing Banks won't be easy, but protecting Manning and not letting him take too many hits will be key for Sarkisian and Texas.

#5, How will the team deal with the pressure?

The Longhorns enter this season as the favorite to win the national championship.

There will be pressure on Texas all season long, so how Sarkisian and the team deal with the added pressure and eyes is intriguing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.