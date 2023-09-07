"Success is the standard" - Deion Sanders nails down the rule book for Buffs ahead of a marquee matchup against Nebraska

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes face another stern test against Nebraska in the Week 2 schedule following an impressive, 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU on Saturday. After raising the bar in the season opener, there are a lot of expectations for the No. 22 Buffaloes as the season progresses.

Coach Prime is keen to maintain the winning standard with his team as the season moves on. In a recent Instagram post, Sanders shared a video where he addressed his team on the need to believe in the idea of winning and the management of success, captioning it with:

“Success is the standard. Keep the same focus that got you to where you are and use it to dominate!”

Colorado vs. Nebraska preview

Just a week following Colorado's win against No.17 TCU, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes play in Boulder for their first home game of 2023, facing their longstanding rival, Nebraska.

Nebraska is also embarking on a new era with the arrival of coach Matt Rhule, who comes with a strong reputation as a turnaround specialist in college football. His past successes in revitalizing programs at Temple and Baylor have raised hopes that he can work similar magic for the Cornhuskers.

However, Nebraska's season hasn't started on a bright note. The Cornhuskers lost their opening game 13-10 to Minnesota and are looking for redemption in Boulder in Week 2.

Following a superb performance against TCU, Colorado will once again count on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and running back Dylan Edwards to get the better of Nebraska. Sanders threw a record 510 yards while Edwards scored four touchdowns in the season opener.

Can Deion Sanders maintain the momentum?

This is one big task ahead for Deion Sanders after his new-look Colorado team started the season on a high note. However, the question that continues to go around the college football world is whether or not Coach Prime and his team can make it happen.

Colorado ended the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-11 record. However, the majority of that team led by Karl Dorrell, and later Mike Sanford, is out of Boulder following a roster overhaul. The current setup assembled by Deion Sanders obviously has a huge task ahead of them.

"Prime Time" already built himself a winning reputation at Jackson State. However, this is a brand new stage with far more competition. We wait to see the height this Colorado team will reach this season.