“Such cap bruh”: CFB fans react as analyst reaffirms Shedeur Sanders’ talent without the influence of his dad

Shedeur Sanders is among the most talked-about players in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a lot of the chatter is due to him being Deion Sanders' son.

Ad

While Shedeur Sanders sees it as a blessing, many critics claim that the hype around the Colorado quarterback is because of his last name and that he wouldn't be a top-round choice otherwise.

A college football analyst, Brett Hoffman, wrote on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If Shedeur Sanders wasn’t Deion’s son, he’d be the consensus top pick in the draft. The film doesn’t lie."

Ad

Trending

Hoffman received many different reactions to this statement.

"You're not serious?? Did you watch the same college tape where he takes far too many sacks from holding the ball 2024 Sam Darnold like long? I.e. Detroit/L.A," another fan commented.

"If he wasn’t Deion’s kid, he would have a similar start as Cam Ward …0 star recruit that would have had to fight for snaps. (No hate intended) but I’m not sure he would’ve made it out of that situation like Cam did. I don’t know what their NFL careers are gonna look like, but I promise you Cam Ward is in a league of his own," another fan wrote.

Ad

"His mechanics remind me of Tom Brady. From his freshman year sh*t is NEXT LEVEL. That’s why kid talks the talk bcuz he can back it up," another fan wrote in Shedeur's defense.

"Couldn’t disagree more. The tape doesn’t translate at all to today’s NFL offenses..," another fan added.

Ad

"Actually it’s the opposite. Weak QB class but if he wasn’t Deion's son, he would be a Josh Johnson. Or a black Colt Brennan. Cam Ward is the best of this class. And I don’t even think he’s that good," another fan added.

Shedeur Sanders opens up about handling fame as Deion Sanders' son

While being Deion Sanders' son has its perks, it also comes with a plethora of criticism and pressure to match the level of excellence his dad had.

Ad

Talking about how he handles the situation when it comes to fame, Shedeur Sanders said:

“Nothing’s really overwhelming because I’ve been this way since birth. I don’t really look at it as fame. I just look at it as everyday life. My situation is different than 99 other prospects’ situations. I had a different type of pressure on me since I even stepped on the football field. You got the world pressure on you, you got the family name pressure on you,” he said.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from 24th-26th April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place