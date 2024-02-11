Super Bowl 2024 players by college: Which program has the most players in the 49ers-Chiefs matchup?

The Super Bowl is undoubtedly the grandest stage in the NFL world. It is an elite matchup all players in the league dream of appearing in.

In another edition of the annual championship game, the San Francisco 49ers are set to face defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams, who met at this stage four years ago, had an impressive season and are aiming to end it all with the ultimate goal.

Let's examine where the players of both teams had their college football careers before transitioning to the professional stage.

Which college program has the most players in Super Bowl LVIII?

Oklahoma boasts the most alumni in the upcoming Super Bowl. This includes four players from the Chiefs and two on the 49ers’ roster.

The defending champions have tight end Blake Bell, offensive tackle Wanya Morris, center Creed Humphrey and long snapper James Winchester. On the other hand, the 49ers have tight end Brayden Wills and offensive tackle Trent Williams as their Sooners alumni.

Georgia is the program with the most players after Oklahoma with five. The San Francisco 49ers have three former Bulldogs in wide receiver Chris Conley, tight end Charlie Woerner and defensive liner Robert Beal Jr. On the flip side, the Chiefs have two in wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive end Malik Herring.

Michigan and Florida boast four players each in the upcoming final. The Wolverines have three players with the 49ers and one other with the Chiefs. The Gators, on the other hand, have four players playing for the Chiefs.

School 49ers Chiefs Total Oklahoma 2 4 6 Georgia 3 2 5 Michigan 3 1 4 Florida 0 4 4 MTSU 1 2 3 Penn State 2 1 3 TCU 2 1 3 Rutgers 2 1 3 Western Michigan 1 2 3 Arkansas 2 0 2 Clemson 1 1 2 Georgia Tech 1 1 2 Miami (FL) 1 1 2 LSU 0 2 2 Kansas State 0 2 2 Mississippi State 0 2 2 Ohio State 2 0 2 Notre Dame 1 1 2 Missouri 0 2 2 Oregon 2 0 2 South Carolina 2 0 2 Purdue 1 1 2 Stanford 1 1 2 Tennessee 1 1 2