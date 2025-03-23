Syracuse spring transfer portal: 3 players who might leave Orange before 2025 season

The Syracuse Orange took a big step forward in 2024 in their first season with Fran Brown as head coach. The team won 10 games and finished the season inside the AP Top 25 poll. As the team looks ahead to the 2025 season, the Orange look poised to compete with some of the top teams in the ACC.

However, like all teams, the Orange will need to manage their roster as the spring transfer window approaches. The window opens on April 16 and runs through April 25.

Let's look at three Orange players who will likely enter the transfer portal during the spring window.

3 players who could leave Syracuse during the spring transfer window

#1. Umari Hatcher

One player who could be interested in entering the transfer portal is wide receiver Umari Hatcher. He will be a redshirt senior next season and has fallen down the depth chart.

As Hatcher enters the final season of his college career, he cannot afford to have a season where he is stuck with minimal playing time. He will be trying to build up his case to be an NFL draft pick, and as a result, he could choose to transfer.

#2. Cornell Perry

Cornell Perry is a strong safety who will be a redshirt junior next season. He has had limited playing time over the past two seasons and looked like a candidate to get strong backup minutes in 2025. However, with the addition of Duce Chestnut in the transfer portal in 2024, Perry fell to third on the depth chart. If he wants a bigger role, transferring could be his only option.

#3. David Omopariola

Before the winter transfer window, David Omopariola looked poised to take over a starter job for Syracuse next season. The redshirt sophomore had limited playing time last season, but with several players graduating, he looked like a candidate to take over the starting job.

However, Syracuse added David Reese from the transfer portal, placing him ahead of Omopariola on the depth chart. If that upset him, the transfer portal could be an option.

