T.J. Sanders Draft Projections: Exploring Top 5 landing spots for South Carolina DT

South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders is a highly variable NFL draft prospect. Some see the slightly undersized (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) Sanders slipping to the third round, while others see him creeping up into the first round. At the moment, the lower projections seem to carry a bit more probability.

That said, Sanders is an impressive prospect and one who could certainly benefit from a round of impressive Pro Day and NFL combine performances. In four seasons at South Carolina, Sanders had 109 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss. Most of that production came in the last two seasons.

Sanders is a bit of a late bloomer, but with 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons, his undeniable burst is attracting NFL attention. With that in mind, here's a rundown of five possible spots where Sanders might land.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 T.J. Sanders NFL draft team placements

After an AFC championship game loss, could the Bills add South Carolina's T.J. Sanders in 2025? (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. New England Patriots

New coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots need help all over the field. But of the players with the slimmest pool, 300-pound defensive linemen are near the top of the list. Vrabel might be interested in Sanders solely on the logic that every other position is easier to pursue in free agency. Not to mention a middle-clogger with pass rushing burst is a helpful player to have.

4. San Fransisco 49ers

The 49ers have been linked to Sanders in mock drafts and the team's interest in run-stopping is obvious. The NFC is full of teams with dangerous running attacks and bulking up inside is one of the best plans of attack to deal with this. The 49ers would probably look at Sanders in the second or third round, but that's still entirely plausible.

3. Houston Texans

Houston is increasingly getting more connected with Sanders in the world of mock drafts. Defensive tackle is a priority for the Texans and Sanders' youth and athleticism would be a nice addition to the squad.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is in what feels like a millionth rebuild in recent seasons. Defense will be a priority and being able to muddle up the middle against the run would be a nice first step in putting together a competent 2025 Cowboys defense. Don't be surprised if Sanders factors into that plan.

1. Buffalo Bills

The team that's getting the most consistent reference with T.J. Sanders is Buffalo, possibly even in the context of picking him at the end of the first round. There are other outstanding prospects out there, but this fit is on the table. Sanders needs to put on a solid show at Pro Day and in the combine, but he could be the next Bills draft pick.

What do you think of T.J. Sanders' career and NFL potential? Share your take on him below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.