Tacario Davis transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Arizona CB ft. Alabama and more

Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis officially entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" designation, which usually means the player knows where he's going to go.

Davis led the Pac-12 with 15 pass break-ups in the 2023 season and will likely be highly sought after in the transfer portal. The cornerback will be an immediate starter and here are five landing spots for the former Wildcat.

5 landing spots for Tacario Davis

#1, Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide have lost plenty of key players in the secondary and coach Kalen DeBoer needs to act quickly to replace them.

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are both off to the NFL, while Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide need a legit lockdown corner to compete in the SEC, and Davis can be just that for the program.

It would be a significant addition for DeBoer and would give Alabama fans some hope after a tough few weeks.

#2, Washington

Tacario Davis could opt to follow his former coach Jedd Fisch to Washington.

Fisch had recruited Davis to Arizona, so there is familiarity there, and the cornerback had success under the coach. Remaining with him and going to Washington is a likely scenario.

#3, UCLA

Tacario Davis is from California and if he wants to return home, playing for UCLA makes sense.

Davis would be able to play in the Big Ten with the Bruins and would compete against some of the nation's top teams. If Davis can continue his success at UCLA in the Big Ten his NFL draft stock would skyrocket.

#4, Oregon

Dan Lanning remained at Oregon and he looks like he's building something special with the program.

The Ducks have some depth at the corner with Khyree Jackson and Jahlil Florence as their presumed starters, but if Davis transfers to Oregon he would be an immediate starter opposite Jackson.

Having Jackson-Davis starting at cornerback would give Oregon two lockdown corners and head into 2024 with a chance to win the Big Ten.

#5, Ohio State

On paper, this move may not make a ton of sense, but Ohio State has been active in the transfer portal and is looking to build the best team possible.

The Buckeyes have lost three straight years to Michigan and have already landed some top players like Caleb Downs for the secondary. But if Ohio State can add Davis, the school will be a favorite to win the national championship in 2024.