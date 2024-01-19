Tacario Davis transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Arizona CB ft. Washington

With two years remaining of eligibility, Arizona Wildcats cornerback sophomore Tacario Davis has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was one of the top cornerbacks in the Pac-12 Conference last season. He recorded 25 total tackles (13 solo, 12 assisted) with an interception and 15 pass deflections.

Let's take a look at five potential landing spots for Tacario Davis.

5 landing spots for Tacario Davis

#1. Washington Huskies

This one makes a lot of sense on multiple levels. With Arizona coach Jedd Fisch leaving the program to take the opening at Washington, some of his players are going to join him. With the same coach who initially recruited him at Arizona, it makes a lot of sense.

#2. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide are going to be an interesting potential landing spot for Tacario Davis. With the departure of Nick Saban, they have some openings and getting a strong cornerback would definitely help the program.

With both cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold no longer in the program, they are going to need to figure out how to improve in the secondary during the transfer portal.

#3. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are in an interesting position as they are entering the Southeastern Conference next season. They made the College Football Playoff with an excellent defense and with the loss of safety Jerrin Thompson to the Auburn Tigers, the program needs to make a splash.

The Longhorns will compete to make the 12-team College Football Playoff next season. So, improving the secondary would be a huge plus. Expect this to be a potential pairing that makes a lot of sense.

#4. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes will not have their best defender in Cooper DeJean next season and the best way to replace him is by adding Tacario Davis. Their defense was one of the best in the nation last season, as they were fourth in the country with just 13.2 points per game allowed.

With an improvement in their offense, as they get healthier, the Hawkeyes could compete for the Big Ten Conference Championship with this program adding Davis.

#5. Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Deion Sanders understands how incredible secondary play can change the look of a team. Tacario Davis can help the team in their defense struggles.

Davis can pair well with Travis Hunter in the secondary to limit the opposing offenses.