Tahj Washington 40 time: How fast is the USC wide receiver?

USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington stepped up in a big way last season when seasoned WRs Jordan Addison and Mario Williams were injured.

He has become integral to Lincoln Riley's championship-chasing team this season.

According to ESPN, Washington was a three-star prospect from Marshall High School and opted to join the Memphis Tigers in 2019. He then transferred to the USC Trojans in 2021, and his stock has grown.

The wide receivers room at USC is one of the most talented in the nation with the addition of five-star recruit Zachariah Branch, but Washington continues to justify his presence in the team.

Tahj Washington 40 time

Tahj Washington is quick, runs multiple routes with ease, and has the advantage of having a prior connection with quarterback Caleb Williams.

According to Draft Scout, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver has a low 40-yard dash time of 4:32 seconds, a high of 4:50 seconds, and an average dash time of 4:40 seconds.

Tahj Washington's performances this season

Last season, Tahj Washington had a phenomenal year with 50 receptions for 785 yards, resulting in 6 touchdowns.

This season, his link-up with star quarterback Caleb Williams has been tremendous, and he already has nine receptions for 233 yards, resulting in three touchdowns.

He spoke on his special connection with the QB after the blowout win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

"Just being assignment sound," Washington said. "Being where he (Williams) needs me to be, and just making plays after that."

Washington has received high praise from his teammates, including second-string QB Miller Moss.

"Tahj is just the man," Moss said. "There's so many things that you don't see that he does, whether it's on special teams, whether it's blocking on the perimeter. It's no surprise to see that he shines in the way that he does."

"Dude never complains, never whines about not getting the ball, always does his job at a super, super high level," Moss said. "I think you see that kind of come to fruition in the opportunities that he gets. He's the freaking man. I think everyone on that team, everyone in that locker room, would ride or die for Tahj."

Next up for Tahj Washington is a clash against Deion Sander's Colorado and a chance to show the college football-watching fraternity that USC has more than one star when the spotlight will be trained on Boulder.