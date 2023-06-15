The Michigan Wolverines were one of the top college football programs last season, and are looking to maintain their dominance in the Big Ten. The 2024 schedule has been announced, and with the additions of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins, the Big Ten is going to be a lot more difficult to navigate.

There is a lot of talent in the conference, and there is going to be some amazing battles that college football fans will see on a regular basis.

Will any other program match the talent and skill that the Michigan Wolverines have?

What teams can compete with the Michigan Wolverines for the 2024 Big Ten championship?

The Michigan Wolverines have been a powerhouse team and have a natural rival that has also been one of the top college football in the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before Michigan won their rivalry game in the last two seasons, Ohio State won four consecutive conference titles.

The Buckeyes are one of the biggest rivals for Michigan as coach Ryan Day's offensive philosophies make it difficult to game plan against. Ohio State also does an amazing job with its recruiting to make sure the Buckeyes have incredible talent to make things interesting in the conference.

Then, of course, there are the two newcomers to the Big Ten in UCLA and USC.

USC is going to be in an interesting spot as quarterback Caleb Williams is not expected to be with the program after this season. However, coach Lincoln Riley is one of college football's brightest offensive minds and has the ability to recruit top talent to play in his system. The Trojans' defense is going to continue to get better as well with the recruiting and transfer talent the team added during this offseason.

The UCLA Bruins have also been trending toward being a great team. They will have figured out the answer to who will be the ultimate successor to quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Chip Kelly has created toughness in the program as an excellent coach.

The Big Ten is going to be one of the best in the nation with all the incredible talent both on the field and on the sidelines. Can the Michigan Wolverines continue their recent dominance over the Big Ten or are they about to be dethroned?

