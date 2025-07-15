"Talk is cheap": Texas QB Arch Manning slams the brakes on hype train with no-nonsense remark at SEC Media Days

On Tuesday, Arch Manning is attending the 2025 SEC Media Days as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. The highly rated quarterback will take over the coveted gig following Quinn Ewers entering the NFL via the 2025 NFL draft.

Manning has been earning Heisman Trophy odds ahead of his first season as the starting quarterback, but he's promptly slammed the brakes on the hype train. Speaking at the SEC Media Days, Manning said,

"It’s nice of them to say, but it doesn’t mean anything. Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it."

Arch Manning comes from a rich football heritage with his grandfather Archie Manning, and uncles Peyton and Eli Manning all earning Pro Bowl nods in their NFL careers. Furthermore, both his uncles won two Super Bowl rings each.

So, despite the Texas Longhorns being among the 2025 national championship favorites, Manning isn't buying the hype. He's going into his first year as a starter, looking to prove himself worthy of wearing the famous jersey.

What are Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy odds?

According to BET MGM, Arch Manning has +600 odds to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2025. These odds are the best entering the upcoming campaign and are significantly higher than those of Garrett Nussmeier, who is next on the list at +800.

Manning will look to succeed former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter as the winner of the most prestigious individual honor in college football. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will look to put their star quarterback in a top-notch position to snag the prize.

Rounding out the top five of the Heisman Trophy odds list are Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, and Penn State's Drew Allar. Klubnik's odds stand at +900, Smith's odds are +1000, and Allar's odds are +1400. It's perhaps worth noting that the only non-quarterback on the list is Ohio State's star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will start the 2025 season with a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This game will be a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff matchup, and a fitting introduction to the Manning era in Texas.

