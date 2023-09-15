Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech prediction and betting tips - September 16 | College football week 3

Week 3 of college football will see the Tarleton State Texans take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, September 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Texans are on the road in this non-conference battle. Tarleton State is 2-0 after a 52-31 home win on Saturday against the North Alabama Lions, whereas Texas Tech is 0-2 after a 38-30 home loss against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech prediction

Tarleton has been playing incredibly well on the offensive side of the football scoring 52 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Victor Gabalis has done a good job throughout the season. He is 33-of-56 (58.9 completion percentage) for 645 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions so far.

The defense for the Texans needs more improvement as they allowed 32.5 points per game. They allowed the Lions to go 12-of-23 on third-down tries and gave up five rushing yards per attempt.

The Raiders have done extremely well averaging 31.5 points on 443.5 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Tyler Shough has been doing decently well so far under center. He is 55-of-85 (64.7 completion percentage) for 620 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads the program in rushing as he has run 38 times for 137 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown.

Their defense needs to wake up as they are giving up 36.5 points per game. Going up against Oregon last week, they allowed 472 total yards (359 passing, 113 rushing). The team's defense struggled as the Ducks went 10-of-18 on third-down opportunities as well.

Both teams are struggling so look at the over as the best bet heading into this game.

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech betting tips

Texas Tech is 0-2 ATS this season

Texas Tech has hit the over in seven of the previous 12 games

Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech head-to-head

This is going to be the first-ever matchup between these teams as Tarleton and Raiders have never squared off against one another.

Where to watch Tarleton State vs. Texas Tech

This game will be available on the Big 12 Network on linear television. If you do not have access to the Big 12 Network, it can also be seen on ESPN+, so there is no excuse to miss the first matchup between these programs.