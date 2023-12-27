Tate Rodemaker transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the FSU QB ft. USC Trojans, Utah Utes and more

Florida State's junior quarterback Tate Rodemaker has entered the transfer portal. Rodemaker was a backup quarterback for the Seminoles till the end of last season and is 68-of-118 (57.6 completion percentage) for 901 yards with seven touchdowns to five interceptions.

He popped up this season and has reached his peak as a quarterback. Let's discuss five teams that will be interesting for a potential partnership for the 2024 college football season.

5 landing spots for Tate Rodemaker

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes are in an interesting position going forward as they are heading to the Big 12 Conference beginning next season. They also have quarterback Cameron Rising, who is returning to the team next season after missing all of the 2023 season with a major knee injury in the 2022 season's bowl game.

There will be an exciting quarterback battle if they can get Rodemaker. It may be the best overall roster if he decides to join the Utes.

#2. Pittsburgh Panthers

The Pittsburgh Panthers are one of the teams that recruited Tate Rodemaker out of high school and the interest will likely continue to be there. This season, Pittsburgh had 17 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions, so they need someone to take the reigns under center.

Pittsburgh has some good receiving options as well. It will be interesting to see if Tate Rodemaker would consider joining the program.

#3. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are on their third coach in three years and are looking to stabilize the program. Coach Jeff Lebby needs to find a spark under center and that could be exactly what the Bulldogs need to get a bit more competitive in the Southeastern Conference.

With quarterback Will Rogers leaving the program, the Bulldogs starting job is vacant.

#4. North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing well but are in a position to replace their star quarterback as Drake Maye enters the 2024 NFL draft.

The Tar Heels are another Atlantic Coast Conference program and one of the few rivals for the Seminoles. So this could be a way to stick it to his former team in the process of joining another one.

#5. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans need a replacement for Caleb Williams and Tate Rodemaker could be the one. Teaming up with coach Lincoln Riley will help his future and give him some spotlight with a massive program.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season