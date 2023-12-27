Cole Kramer of the Minnesota Gophers went viral during the recent Quick Lane Bowl game against the Bowling Green Falcons. However, unfortunately for Kramer, this was not due to the Gophers' 7 time Bowl game win streak, or the fact he scored two touchdowns while passing for just 26 yards.

Instead, the attention was directed towards Katie Miller, Cole Kramer's fiancé. The bowl game was aired on ESPN and the broadcast kept cutting back to Miller who was watching from the stands, between plays.

Subsequently, this led to reactions from college football fans, for the "Taylor Swift-like treatment". Let's take a look at some of these reactions:

A fan claimed that these 15 seconds of fame could be Kramer's chance to get into the NFL.

Meanwhile, a few fans were upset that the broadcast focused more on Miller than the bowl game.

One fan felt that the Gophers (6-7) taking on the Falcons (7--6) is not just an exciting matchup.

Another fan had an advice for Katie Miller:

While Gopher fans were completely fine about the entire thing.

Katie Miller is the reason why Cole Kramer played in the Quick Lane Bowl

According to their wedding website, Cole and Katie grew up about 15 minutes away, but only got to know each other once they had started college 1,648 miles away.

Soon to be married to Gophers' backup QB, Miller was a big part of the reason the fifth year quarterback even played in the Quick Lane Bowl.

As mentioned on the broadcast, Kramer was supposed to start a sales and marketing business with his soon-to-be wife in Arizona, before Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal.

She convinced Kramer to suit up for one last time, who was able to end the season on a high note with a bowl game win to his name.

Gophers HC PJ Fleck had a few jokes about the whole situation in his post-game conference:

"We thanked Katie for allowing him to come back, and Katie made it very clear ‘I was the one who told him to come back right away.’ So she made it clear, we know who wears the pants in that family. What an ending to his career. We’re just really thankful for him, he gets to leave a champion." (h/t Fox9 KSMP)

While Miller herself was just happy Kramer was back for the game and ended his college career with a win:

"Absolutely, I knew it would be worth it from the beginning. I feel like I was the one who was a little more spontaneous in telling him absolutely you should go do it," Miller said. "I had every bit of faith that he would get the job done, so I’d say it was worth it." (h/t Fox9 KSMP)

