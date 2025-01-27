TCU Horned Frogs in 2025 NFL Draft: Previewing the top prospects

Off a 9-4 season in 2024, TCU's program appears to be on an uptick. Unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, part of the way that manifests itself is in losing players to the NFL Draft.

TCU didn't lose any early entrants but are parting with a pair of outstanding senior receivers who are NFL prospects. Here's a rundown on three Horned Frogs hoping for NFL Draft selection

Top TCU Horned Frogs in 2025 NFL Draft Class

Veteran receiver Jack Bech is a likely NFL Draft pick from TCU. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Trey Sanders, RB

Sanders was a five-star recruit for Alabama in the 2019 recruiting class. That said, he has never lived up to that hype. He spent three years at Alabama and then three more at TCU. In his overall career, Sanders has 750 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. In 2024, he had just 13 carries for TCU.

For players like Sanders, the NFL will be a second chance at football glory. He has struggled to get on the field in college, but won't have to deal with oversized expectations in the NFL.

Needless to say, Sanders is not a high draft pick projection. At best, he's a late-round gamble, but more likely, he'll go undrafted but still get an NFL shot.

2. Jack Bech, WR

A three-star prospect who initially chose LSU, Bech had an odd college journey. He caught 43 passes for 489 yards as a freshman at LSU. But he lost most of his playing time the following year and came to TCU.

An underwhelming 2023 season was followed by a great 2024 campaign. Bech had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bech is a 6-foot-2 target who could put on weight and play tight end or stay as a slot receiver. Mock drafts are projecting Bech as high as the second round or as low as the seventh round. A third or fourth-round selection seems like the most likely NFL path for Bech.

1. Savion Williams, WR

A four-star recruit, Williams spent five seasons at TCU. He's been a bit of a late bloomer, but at 6-foot-5, he's a natural in stretching the field. In 2024, Williams finished with 60 catches for 611 yards and six scores. Williams is a good enough athlete that he returned kicks as a freshman.

As with the great basketball aphorism, you can't coach height. Williams has an NFL body and if he can get more consistent and hone his skills, he could be a difference-maker.

Mock drafts project him as going as high as the late first round or as late as the fourth round. A second or third-round spot is his most likely landing spot.

What do you think about TCU's departing NFL Draft hopefuls? Share your take below in our comments section!

