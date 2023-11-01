TCU vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds and picks - November 2 | NCAAF season 2023

We have a Big 12 Conference matchup on Thursday evening as the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in Week 10 of the college football season.

The Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3 in Big 12) are playing at a decent level but are coming off a 41-3 road loss on Oct. 21 against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3) are not doing too well as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 27-14 road loss against the BYU Cougars on Oct. 21.

TCU vs. Texas Tech: Game Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3)

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

TCU vs. Texas Tech: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline TCU Horned Frogs +3 (-108) Over 59 (-112) +130 Texas Tech Red Raiders -3 (-112) Under 59 (-108) -155

TCU vs. Texas Tech: Picks

The TCU Horned Frogs have been doing extremely well passing the football as they are currently 20th in the nation with 289.5 passing yards per game.

Quarterback freshman Josh Hoover has been doing an okay job taking over for Chandler Morris as he is 73-of-123 (59.3 completion percentage) for 795 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Expect the under on his passing yards as he has thrown for less than 190 yards in two of his three starts.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been running the football at a solid level as they are sitting 41st in the nation with 176.0 rushing yards per game.

Running back senior Tahj Brooks has been playing well as he has 162 carries for 891 yards (5.5 yards per attempt) with 6 rushing touchdowns as well as 14 catches for 72 yards (5.1 yards per reception). He is averaging 124.6 rushing yards in his last five games so go with 130+ rushing yards in this game as well.

TCU vs. Texas Tech: Key Injuries

TCU

Linebacker Johnny Hodges - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Chase Curtis - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Chandler Morris - Knee (OUT)

Texas Tech

Defensive lineman Blake Burris - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Mason Tharp - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Behren Morton - Undisclosed (Probable)

Tight end Charles Robinson - Ankle (OUT)

Offensive lineman Cole Spencer - Foot (OUT)

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez - Foot (OUT)

Linebacker Wesley Smith - Back (OUT)

Quarterback Tyler Shough - Leg (OUT)

Linebacker Isaac Smith - Knee (OUT)

TCU vs. Texas Tech: Head-to-Head

This will be the 65th game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders hold a slight advantage with a 32-30-3 record, however, the Horned Frogs have won the last four, including a 34-24 home win last season.

TCU vs. Texas Tech: Prediction

The injuries for the Red Raiders illustrate how many issues they have right now and they are the inferior team at this point. These defenses have been playing at a similar level throughout the last handful of games, as TCU gave up 26.3 points in their last three games while Texas Tech allowed 25.4 points in their previous five. All in all, take the TCU Horned Frogs to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Prediction: TCU Horned Frogs +3