Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon reveals true feelings on Tristen Keys days after 5-star WR's visit to Knoxville

Faizon Brandon will start his college football career in Tennessee with Josh Heupel's Volunteers. The five-star quarterback has committed to play for the SEC giants, and he'll be in contention for the starting role in the 2026 college football season.

Brandon was around when fellow five-star prospect Tristen Keys visited Knoxville over the weekend. Brandon spoke about the time spent with the highly rated wideout prospect. Brandon said (via Sports Illustrated):

"It was very cool. We got to continue to build our bond. He was able to build to a relationship with coach Joey and Coach Heupel."

The quarterback continued:

"I would say it was very cool and good time getting to show him around Tennessee."

Tristen Keys hasn't decided on where he'll play college football in 2026. He remains one of the best high school prospects on the portal, and several collegiate football powerhouses retain major interest in adding him to their roster.

Faizon Brandon was in attendance over the weekend to help the Volunteers in their recruiting efforts. His presence was impactful as future recruits got the chance to bond with their future QB1 in the comforts of the Knoxville facilities and coaching staff.

What's next for Faizon Brandon?

Faizon Brandon is a key member of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He's fresh off guiding the program to a state title championship while posting a stat line of 2,814 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brandon earned North Carolina Mr. Football and North Carolina Gatorade Football Player of the Year honors. He's now looking to close out his high school career on a high while staying injury-free ahead of joining the Volunteers.

The Volunteers lost their starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, to the UCLA Bruins. So, Brandon's addition is a welcome move as it's potentially setting them up for success in the near future.

For the 2025 campaign, expect the Volunteers to start either Jake Merklinger or George MacIntyre. Both quarterbacks were highly rated prospects entering college, and will fancy their chances of starting with Nico Iamaleava off the roster.

