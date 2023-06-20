Tennessee Football lands Boo Carter: 3 things to know about the In-state Linebacker as he Commits to the Volunteers

Tennessee football secured Boo Carter’s commitment over the weekend as they continued their impressive run in the 2024 recruitment class. Carter is a 4-star rated linebacker, 5-ft-10, and 180 pounds. He played at Chattanooga Christian Academy in his junior season but has completed a move to Bradley Central High School, Cleveland, Tennessee, where he’ll play his senior season.

247Sports Composite rankings put Carter as the number 207 overall prospect nationwide and the number 17 athlete in the 2024 class. Carter’s commitment saw Tennessee’s 2024 recruitment class go up in the rankings to number 9 on 247Sports, 14 on On3, and 15 on Rivals.

For many wondering, we have come up with three things that might interest you about the new Tennessee commit, Boo Carter.

Three things you should know about Boo Carter

1. His real name

His real name is Orlando Carter. He was born on October 9, 2004, in Chattanooga, the seat of Hamilton County, Tennessee. Carter was nicknamed Boo by his mother when he was a toddler. The name stuck as he grew up. Choosing to play football as a linebacker, something about his nickname reflects in the way he bullies the opponents’ defense.

2. His hometown

Boo Carter is from Chattanooga, the seat of Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga is situated along the Tennessee River. Its population as of 2020 is put at 181,099. The city is the fourth-largest in Tennessee. It is also one of the two principal East Tennessee cities; the other is Knoxville, where Carter has committed to attend the University of Tennessee.

3. His NIL Value

Carter’s NIL valuation, according to On3, is put at $125 thousand. He is also ranked #135 on the High School football NIL ranking. Carter has a deal with Super Max 100, a brand dedicated to helping athletes improve their brand strategically. He also has an endorsement deal with Sucker Punch Gourmet, a food brand.

Gaining Carter’s commitment is a big boost for Tennessee football. Head coach Josh Heupel has been on his trail for about a year. Boo Carter understands the state's culture as a Tennessean and will not need much time before fitting in at Knoxville. He is also known to be impactful on and off the field.

His most dangerous features as a football player are his speed and versatility. As a receiver on the offense and defensive back on defense, Carter poses a potent danger to the opposing team. Expectations are high for his senior high school season, as we may see his stock rise in the coming months.

