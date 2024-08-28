Tennessee football tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more

The 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are prepared to kick off the 2024 football season as they are set to host the Chattanooga Mocs inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, August 31, at 12:45 PM ET. After a dominating 9-4 season, which included a 35-0 win in the Citrus Bowl over the Iowa Hawkeyes, there is plenty of momentum established by coach Josh Heupel.

This is going to be an exciting matchup as the Vols are looking to get into the SEC Championship Game in one of the most loaded conferences in college sports. Let's take a closer look at what we need to know about this game and how you can watch it live.

Where to buy tickets for the Tennessee vs. Chattanooga game?

Week 1 will see the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers face off inside Neyland Stadium on a Saturday afternoon.

Tickets are still on sale for this game, and according to VividSeats, the cheapest seats cost $63. Tickets are also available on other retailers such as SeatGeek and Ticketmaster.

How to watch the Tennessee vs. Chattanooga game?

The game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Tennessee Volunteers will air on the SEC Network. It will also be available on various streaming services, including ESPN+, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

The broadcast crew for this game will feature play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, analyst Matt Stinchcomb and sideline reporter Alyssa Lang.

When was the last time Tennessee Volunteers faced Chattanooga Mocs?

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Chattanooga Mocs are certainly no strangers to one another as this will be the 45th time that these teams are facing off. They last played on September 14, 2019 inside Neyland Stadium, and the Vols were able to dominate with a 45-0 shutout.

Tennessee holds a 40-2-2 record against Chattanooga, winning each of the last 10 games.

