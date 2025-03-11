Tennessee freshmen 2025: Top 5 breakout stars to watch out for ft. George MacIntyre

The Tennessee Volunteers will feature a new freshman class, including quarterback George MacIntyre, for the 2025 season. Tennessee finished last season with a 10-3 record and competed in the College Football Playoff. Josh Heupel hopes to return the Volunteers to the tournament in his fifth year.

The Volunteers suffered a 42-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes overwhelmed Heupel's team early with a 21-point lead in the first quarter.

Tennessee couldn't get their offense going with starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He completed 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards, which was one of his worst performances as a freshman. He is expected to remain the starter for the upcoming season but will be without several key players who helped the team reach the playoff.

One notable player who won't be on the roster is wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., who led the team in receiving yards with 26 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Several freshmen may have the opportunity to see action to help the program return to the College Football Playoff. Here are the top five freshmen who could have breakout seasons.

Top 5 Tennessee Volunteers freshmen breakout stars to watch in the 2025 season

#5, Isaiah Campbell, defensive lineman

Isaiah Campbell may see limited action next season. He has the potential to help improve the defensive line if given the opportunity. He played for the Southern Durham High School Spartans. Campbell was ranked fourth in ESPN's top freshman defensive tackles for 2025.

Tennessee has several defensive linemen who will play as seniors next season. Among the players returning is Joshua Josephs, who had 39 total tackles (17 solo), 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior.

Campbell could contribute in a backup role and gain experience behind his senior teammates.

#4, DaSaahn Brame, tight end

Tight end DaSaahn Brame could be a freshman to look out for. ESPN ranked Brame, who played for Derby High School, as the fourth-best prospect entering college football from Kansas.

Brame must perform well in preseason camp to fill the backup role. Heupel will have two tight ends returning, including Miles Kitselman. As a senior, Kitselman had 22 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns. The coach may have him be the starting tight end for his final year with the team.

The coach may look to give Brame some playing time to start in the 2026 season when Kitselman leaves.

#3, Travis Smith Jr., wide receiver

Travis Smith Jr., from Westlake High, is another prospect who could be a breakout star for Heupel's team. He was ranked 16th in ESPN's top freshmen wide receivers.

Along with Dont'e Thornton Jr., Heupel also lost key wide receivers Bru McCoy and Squirrel White. Tennessee has other playmakers like Chris Brazzell II to fill the vacant roles left by the three players.

Smith has the opportunity to compete in preseason camp for a starting or a backup role.

#2, Braylon Staley, wide receiver

Braylon Staley could be a candidate whom Heupel could look to have a more significant role as a freshman. He was redshirted last season but had two opportunities to see action for Tennessee. In the team's loss to Ohio State, Staley had two receptions for 11 yards.

He must prove himself in preseason camp to avoid being overlooked by teammates like Travis Smith Jr. However, his limited experience last year may give him the edge to have more targets from Nico Iamaleava.

#1, George MacIntyre, quarterback

George MacIntyre has the potential to earn the backup role behind Iamaleava next season. MacIntyre, from Brentwood Academy, is ranked eighth among the top quarterbacks, specializing in throwing in the pocket.

MacIntyre will compete against Jake Merklinger for the second-string position. The former Brentwood star player has the talent and size (6-foot-6, 190 pounds) that may convince Heupel to choose him over Merklinger.

