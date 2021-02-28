Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs Murray State Racers Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 28, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks are finally ending their 472-days without football when they travel to meet the Murray State Racers. Tennessee-Martin and Murray State are Ohio Valley Conference regional rivals. This is a short trip for the Skyhawks, the distance between the two schools is 47 miles.

The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks are coming off a successful 2019 season in conference play. The Skyhawks finished (6-2) in the Ohio Valley Conference, and finished (7-5) overall. Tennessee-Martin had one signature win in 2019 against the 18th ranked Jacksonville State team that made the FCS playoffs.

The Murray State Racers are looking to bounce back after a rough 2019 season where they finished with an overall record of (4-8). The Racers were (2-6) in the Ohio Valley Conference. Murray State struggled on the road last season just winning one out of six games on the road.

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs Murray State Racers Head-to-Head | FCS Football

UT-Martin Skyhawks

The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks and Murray State Racers are set for their 60th meeting between the two programs. Currently the Murray State Racers are in the lead of the head-to-head (37-21-1). The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks are enjoying recent success winning 11 or the last 14 meetings between the two programs.

Since 2010 the Skyhawks have gone (7-3) in the last ten meetings including a five year winning streak. The first meeting between the two schools dates back to the 1924 season where the Murray State Racers defeated the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 13-0.

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs Murray State Racers Team News | FCS Football

Advertisement

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks:

Tennessee-Martin HC Jason Simpson

The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks are entering their 92nd season as a football program. This will also be their 29th season at a Division 1 program. The Skyhawks are (11-3) in their Ohio Valley Conference openers.

UT-Martin's head coach Jason Simpson is entering his 15th season as the head coach of the Skyhawks. Simpson has racked up a record of (87-73) and currently ranks sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference in career victories. The Skyhawks are returning five key players from the 2019 season.

Skyhawks running back Peyton Logan has recorded four straight preseason All-OVC selections. Wide receiver/tight end Colton Dowell is coming off a 2019 season where he recorded 765 yards and four touchdowns. The most important returning player is sophomore quarterback John Bachus III. He was named the 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year.

Advertisement

On the defensive side of the football UT-Martin Skyhawks are brining back their talented defensive tackle Austin Pickett. Pickett recorded seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2019. JaQuez Akins is also returning at safety for the Skyhawks coming off a 2019 season where he recorded 92 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Murray State Racers:

Murray State Racers Defense

The Murray State Racers are welcoming their first-year head coach Dean Hood. Hood is bringing in 9-years of coaching experience where he has accomplished an overall record of (55-38). Murray State is looking to add their 9th Ohio Valley Conference Championship in the 2021 spring season.

The Racers are returning three key players from their 2019 roster. Malik Honeycutt is a senior on their special teams that earned 2019 Preseason All-American honors. Honeycutt recorded both a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in 2019.

Advertisement

Murray State Racers are also returning redshirt junior wide receiver Lamartez Brooks. Brooks is a 2020 Preseason All-OVC selection after recording 47 receptions for 819 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. The redshirt junior wide receiver will be the main target on Saturday for the Racers.

The Murray State Racers are also returning their starting linebacker on defense that led the team in 2019. Scotty Humpich is a junior linebacker that recorded 46 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded three sacks and got to the quarterback eight times in 2019.

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs Murray State Racers Projected Starters | FCS Football

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks:

QB: John Bachus III

RB: Peyton Logan

WR: Donnell Williams, Jeremy Horton, Marqwell Odom

TE: Colton Dowell

Murray State Racers:

QB: Preston Rice

RB: Rodney Castille

WR: DeQuan Dallas, Malik Honeycutt, Jared McCray

TE: Jake Saathoff

Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks vs Murray State Racers

Prediction | FCS Football

The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks should walk away with a victory in this meeting on Sunday. On paper the Skyhawks are a two car lengths ahead of the Racers in talent. John Bachus III and Peyton Logan should have huge games against the Murray State Racers defense. In the end the Skyhawks offense will be too much for the Racers defense to handle.

Prediction: Tennessee-Martin 42, Murray State 21