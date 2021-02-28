Tennessee State Tigers vs Austin Peay Governors Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 28, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Austin Peay Governors have played four games during the 2020-2021 season and opened their spring season against Tennessee Tech last Sunday. The Governors fell to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 27-21. Austin Peay Governors are now welcoming Tennessee State in Week 2.

The Tennessee State Tigers are kicking off their spring season this Sunday. They had a game scheduled last Sunday, but that was cancelled due to the winter storms that hit Tennessee. The game against Jacksonville State was rescheduled for March 7th.

Tennessee State Tigers vs Austin Peay Governors Head-to-Head | FCS Football

Tennessee State Tigers

The Tennessee State Tigers and Austin Peay Governors are set to meet for the 23rd time on Sunday. The Tigers are currently leading the overall head-to-head record (13-9). Tennessee State bounced back last season after dropping two straight games to the Governors.

One more sleep until game day!!! pic.twitter.com/XzYrONd3Ea — Tennessee State Football (@TennStateFB) February 27, 2021

The Tigers own the longest winning streak in the series between the two programs, with five straight wins between the years of 2012-2016. Austin Peay has struggled on the road against the Tigers, losing five out of seven games. Two out of the last three meetings have been decided by one touchdown or less.

Tennessee State Tigers vs Austin Peay Governors Team News | FCS Football

Tennessee State Tigers:

Tennessee State Tigers head coach Rod Reed is entering his 11th season as head coach and holds a record of (56-56). Only two coaches have recorded more wins than Reed. Tennessee State Tigers are 9-1 in season openers under Reed.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 2019 season where they finished with a (3-9) overall record and a (2-6) record in conference play. This spring season is going to be challenging for the Tigers because they will have to replace eight starters. The Tennessee State Tigers have not been shut out since the 2013 season against Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay Governors:

The Austin Peay Governors are being led by head coach Scotty Walden. Walden is the youngest coach in Division 1 at the age of 30. He is considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in college football.

The Governors are very skilled at the wide receiver position, returning DeAngelo Wilson, Baniko Harley, Gorel Soumare and Geordon Pollard. This is a big help to their freshman quarterback Draylen Ellis, who made his first start last weekend. The Governors' defense is returning their nickel back Kordell Jackson, who received All-OVC honors.

Tennessee State Tigers vs Austin Peay Governors Projected Starters | FCS Football

Tennessee State Tigers:

QB: David Johnson

RB: Shawn McColley

WR: Cam Wyche, Dayron Johnson, Vincent Perry

TE: Benjamin Johnson

Austin Peay Governors:

QB: Draylen Ellis

RB: Brian Snead

WR: DeAngelo Wilson, Baniko Harley, Gorel Soumare

TE: Demetri Scott

Tennessee State Tigers vs Austin Peay Governors Prediction | FCS Football

The games between these two teams are always feisty and close. Austin Peay Governors hold the most talent out of the two teams and the majority of that is on the offensive side. Their experienced group of wide receivers will look to lead the Governors to victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

Prediction: Austin Peay 35, Tennessee State 28