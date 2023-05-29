Tennessee Volunteers Coaching Staff 2023: Who is coaching the Volunteers in 2023?

The Tennessee Volunteers will look to build on a fantastic 11-2 campaign of 2022 this year. The Vols, led by star Hendon Hooker, put up video game numbers on offense while winning double-digit games for the first time since 2007.

However, with Hooker and leading receiver Jalin Hyatt now in the NFL, Tennessee will need to revamp and reload its offense to make another run at an SEC title next fall.

In addition to their offensive performance, the Vols must also maintain their progress in defense. Despite a disappointing season in 2021, they made significant improvements in 2022, contributing to Tennessee's success.

Let's take a closer look at the coaching staff of the Tennessee Volunteers football program.

Head coach Josh Heupel: Coaching record and college career

Josh Heupel enters his third season as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. After a 7-6 campaign in 2021, Heupel led the Vols to their best finish since 2001.

Tennessee placed inside the AP top 25 at year's end for the first time in over half a decade, producing a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Hendon Hooker.

Heupel was the frontman at UCF before coming to Tennessee. He posted a 28-8 record while leading the Knights. Overall, Heupel is 46-16 as a head coach in the FBS. Before becoming a head coach, the 45-year-old was an offensive coordinator at Missouri, Utah, and Oklahoma.

Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle: Coaching record and college career

Halzle played his college ball at Oklahoma, throwing four touchdowns against two interceptions in his career. He made one start in his career, going 21-for-41 for 291 yards and two scores against one interception in a loss to Texas Tech in 2007.

Halzle spent the past two seasons as the Volunteers' quarterbacks coach. Former star quarterback Hendon Hooker threw 58 touchdowns against five interceptions while playing under Halzle.

Before Tennessee, Halzle worked at UCF, Missouri, and Utah State. He worked with Heupel at UCF before following the bench boss to Tennessee.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks: Coaching record and college career

Tim Banks will return for his third season as the defensive coordinator for Tennessee. The Vols are 18-8 with Banks calling the defense. The defense surrendered 22.8 points per game, the 36th-best mark in the country. The year before that, the Vols allowed 29.1 points per game (90th in the nation).

Banks served as a defensive coordinator for over ten seasons before joining Tennessee. He was the defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator at Central Michigan, Illinois, Cincinnati, and Penn State from 2007-2020. The Penn State defense produced historic numbers during the Tim Banks era.

