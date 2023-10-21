Tennessee vs. Alabama prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 8 of college football has a battle of ranked SEC foes as the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are set to clash on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Vols (5-1, 2-1 in SEC) are on a three-game winning streak after a 20-13 home victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0) are on a five-game winning streak and are coming off a 24-21 home win against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date and Time: Oct. 21, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tennessee vs. Alabama Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Tennessee Volunteers +9 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) +285 Alabama Crimson Tide -9 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) -360

Tennessee vs. Alabama Picks

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the premier offenses, thanks to being sixth in college football with 231.3 rushing yards per game thus far. Running back junior Jaylen Wright has done extremely well with 80 rushing attempts for 571 yards (7.1 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown. With back-to-back games of 120+ rushing yards, expect the under as Nick Saban is going to slow him down a bit.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been struggling on the offensive side of things as they are currently tied for 82nd in the country with 219.4 passing yards per game. Quarterback sophomore Jalen Milroe has been doing pretty well as he is 85-of-132 (64.4 completion percentage) for 1,397 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He has failed to eclipse 250 passing yards in three of his last four games, so expect the under of his passing yards in this game as well.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Key Injuries

Tennessee

Offensive lineman Andrej Karic - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Desean Bishop - Ankle (OUT)

Defensive back Christian Charles - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Bru McCoy - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Kwauze Garland - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Keenan Pili - Upper body (OUT)

Alabama

Defensive back Malachi Moore - Ankle (Questionable)

Tight end CJ Dippre - Leg (Questionable)

Tennessee vs. Alabama Head-to-Head

This game is the 105th all-time matchup between these SEC foes and the Crimson Tide have a 58-39-7 record against the Vols. The last game had Tennessee pick up a 52-49 home win back in Oct. 2022.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Prediction

The teams are going to have a thrilling game and these SEC foes should keep the game very close. Jalen Milroe has just six passing touchdowns in his last four games, so the Crimson Tide are not going to score too much. If Tennessee is able to score 20 points, they should be in a great position to cover the spread.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers +9