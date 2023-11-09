Tennessee vs Missouri Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon in Week 11 as the 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers face off.

The Volunteers (7-2, 3-2 in SEC) are playing well throughout the season as they are on a two-game winning streak after a 59-3 dominant home win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. The Tigers (7-2, 3-2) are coming off a 30-21 road loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tennessee vs. Missouri match details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers (7-3, 3-2) vs. Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-2)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri

Tennessee vs. Missouri betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Tennessee Volunteers -1.5 (-110) Over 58.5 (-110) -118 Missouri Tigers +1.5 (-110) Under 58.5 (-110) -102

Tennessee vs. Missouri picks

The Tennessee Volunteers have been an elite offensive team when rushing the football. They are third in the entire country as they are averaging 227.8 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Jaylen Wright has been doing an outstanding job as he has 110 carries for 826 yards (7.5 yards per attempt) with three rushing touchdowns. With 110+ rushing yards in four of his last five games, go with over on his rushing yards in this game.

The Missouri Tigers have been doing extremely well throughout the college football season as they are 23rd in the nation with 284.9 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Brady Cook has been doing extremely well as he is currently 183-of-272 (67.3 completion percentage) for 2,471 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. With fewer than 215 passing yards in his last three games, go with the under on Brady Cook's passing yards.

Tennessee vs. Missouri key injuries

Tennessee

Running back Jabari Small - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Desean Bishop - Ankle (OUT)

Defensive back Kamal Hadden - Shoulder (OUT)

Defensive back Christian Charles - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Bru McCoy - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Kwauze Garland - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Keenan Pili - Upper Body (OUT)

Missouri

Wide receiver Luther Burden III - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Chad Bailey -Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Demariyon Houston - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Shamar McNeil - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Michael Cox - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Isaac Thompson - Lower Body (OUT)

Tennessee vs. Missouri head-to-head

This is the 12th-ever game between them as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers face off now. The Vols hold a slight 6-5 all-time advantage after winning four consecutive games, including a 66-24 home win last season.

Tennessee vs. Missouri prediction

This game is essentially choosing a winner as both teams are playing well but Tennessee has been the better program overall. Getting one of the best running teams in college football showcases they are going to dominate throughout the game and continue chewing the clock. Go with the Tennessee Volunteers to cover the spread.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers -1.5