Terrion Arnold NFL draft: 5 landing spots for Alabama CB ft. Las Vegas Raiders

With the NFhL draft beginning in less than 5 hours, there are a lot of prospects who are ready to hear their names and begin their professional careers.

One intriguing prospect is Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold. He finished last season with a sack, a forced fumble, five interceptions and 12 pass deflections while having a 50.7 passer rating and only giving up two touchdowns when targeted.

Terrion Arnold is sitting as one of the top cornerbacks in the entire 2024 NFL draft but what teams should be interested in selecting him?

Terrion Arnold NFL draft landing spots

#1: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are an interesting spot for Arnold to land, as he would immediately become the top cornerback on the depth chart. They are in a position to move up and get a second pick in the first round to secure a quarterback and get him.

His scheme play seems to fit what the Raiders are doing under coach Antonio Pierce and would be a great addition for a team looking to make the postseason.

#2: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in an interesting position, as they need a lot of help with the 14th pick in the draft. They need a lot of help but have added in every facet except for the cornerback spot during the offseason thus far.

Pairing Arnold with Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu could be a great secondary in a division with Mike Evans, Drake London and Kyle Pitts running around for a while.

#3: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have the 12th pick in the draft and after the Zach Wilson trade, coach Sean Payton might look to just get a great member of the secondary.

After yesterday's news of Pat Surtain having his fifth-year option exercised, the team could really lock down the secondary for this upcoming season. Cornerback is one of the team's needs and drafting Terrion Arnold would be great.

#4: Chicago Bears

While the cornerback position is not necessarily a need for the Chicago Bears entering the 2024 NFL draft, having a secondary with Jaylon Johnson and Kevin Byard III getting the addition of Terrion Arnold would be outstanding for the team as their two first-round picks.

Locking up the passing game in a division with young wide receivers is critical for the team's future success.

#5: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a position where they could select Terrion Arnold with the 17th pick and he may fall if there are a handful of wide receivers selected before him.

The team's biggest need is the cornerback position and getting an elite corner could have been the difference down the stretch last season to stop the tailspin the season became for the Jags.

Arnold would immediately be the best cornerback in Jacksonville since Jalen Ramsey. The Jaguars were 26th in passing yards allowed per game (239.8) last season and need to fix that if they want to be back in the playoffs.

