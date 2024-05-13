Tetairoa McMillan 2025 NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for Arizona WR ft. Washington Commanders

Is Tetairoa McMillan the player to follow in 2024? It might be very early on to project 2025 NFL draftees, but we have a name for you to focus on for the 2024 season.

The Arizona Wildcats receiver was recently projected by several major outlets to be a top pick for the next NFL draft.

It might be a surprising development, given McMillan's biggest call to fame yet is being a Second Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023.

However, that might be deceiving, given that his 1402 receiving yards with 10 touchdown catches show more than enough potential for the player to become a top receiver.

Here's a list of potential NFL franchises that might look for his services if he breaks through in 2024.

Tetairoa McMillan's potential landing spots in the 2025 NFL Draft

#5 Washington Commanders

The Commanders just picked 2023 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels to be the future of their franchise.

Next on their list should be to give him the weapons he needs to succeed. This is where McMillan enters the picture. The Athletic has him as the No. 11 overall pick next season by the Commanders.

#4 Los Angeles Chargers

It might take a couple of years for Jim Harbaugh to rebuild the Chargers. The receiving core is one of the units that deserve some attention, especially after the offloading of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

McMillan's wide catch radius and deep threat ability would be a great pairing with Justin Herbert's skill set.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are another team looking to finish off their receiving core. Currently, they have George Pickens and Roman Wilson, so a player like Teitairoa McMillan would be a nice addition.

This possibility is made more interesting given the current QB room situation over at Pittsburgh. Can Russell Wilson or Justin Fields help McMillan thrive in the NFL? They might not even be there when he arrives.

#2 Tennessee Titans

The Titans took care of the O-line in the 2024 NFL Draft, making sure their quarterback Will Lewis is well protected.

That seems to be a pretty smart move. However, Tennessee remains one of the teams in most need of a wide receiver at the moment. DeAndre Hopkins is bound to lower his production any time, so Lewis will need weapons to succeed. Their only receiving pick in 2024 came in the sixth round.

#1 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were rated as the third team in most need of a receiver ahead of the draft, and they didn't draft one.

You might be asking yourself, how come they need a wide receiver when they have DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Reality is such a star-studded receiving core is not sustainable financially in the long run.

With the change in coaching staff the organization might try to let go of some dead weight. McMillan might be a more cost effective solution for the franchise.