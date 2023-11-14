Texas A&M coaching search: 5 potential suitors to replace Jimbo Fisher after team's poor record in 2023

Following Jimbo Fisher's dismissal on Sunday, Texas A&M will begin its search for its 30th football coach. Fisher's six-year time with the Aggies was unimpressive and fell short of the program's objective to become a college football contender.

Without a doubt, Texas A&M is working to find an elite replacement for Fisher, as they owe him $76 million remaining in his contract. In this article, we take a look at five potential coaches the Aggies will consider in their search for a new coach ahead of the 2024 season.

#1 Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer left college football in 2018 after announcing his retirement following a successful tenure at Ohio State. However, he went on to take an NFL job with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

While his stint in the NFL was largely unsuccessful, there has been speculation in recent weeks about Meyer returning to college football as a couple of positions become vacant. Following Fisher's dismissal, he has been linked to Texas A&M, and he will be well-considered by the program.

#2 Mike Norvell

Mike Norvell has done a great job in his two years at Florida State and also has a brilliant track record at Memphis. He is on the verge of leading the Seminoles to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Norvell comes as one of the top options for Texas A&M in the bid to turn things around in the program. However, it's not certain the coach will want a change of environment yet, considering what he's been able to achieve in Tallahassee.

#3, Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning left his role as a co-defensive coordinator at Georgia to become the head coach of Oregon ahead of the 2022 college football season. He has undoubtedly done a great job with the Ducks since then.

Lanning is no doubt one of the fastest-growing coaches in the world of college football, and his experience in the Southeastern Conference with Georgia presents him as a good option for Texas A&M. He is one the Aggies can count on for the future.

#4 Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer's two seasons at Washington are not short of outstanding, and he is fast establishing himself as one of the top coaches in the world of college football with his impressive Huskies team.

Texas A&M's intention to have an explosive offense that ensures competition presents DeBoer as the perfect option. His high-scoring offenses offer an intriguing prospect for the Aggies, having faced consistent challenges in moving the ball down the field over the years.

#5 Mike Elko

Mike Elko's first shot at head coaching has been a largely successful one. He took over at a struggling Duke in 2022 and led them to a nine-win season as well as a bowl game victory.

Elko's immediate impact on the Blue Devils positions him as a top option for Texas A&M in their effort for a turnaround. His prior connection to the program, as a defensive coordinator under Fisher for four seasons, also offers him an advantage.