Texas A&M injury report Week 9: Updates on Conner Weigman, Walter Nolen and more

Texas A&M will be hosting South Carolina at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, this week. The Aggies started the season in brilliant form but have lost a couple of games in recent weeks. They are currently on a 4-3 record and hope to get things back on track.

Without a doubt, Texas A&M will fancy their chances against South Carolina this weekend, considering the Gamecocks lost their last three games. After the losses against Alabama and Tennessee, Jimbo Fisher’s team can relaunch their season with a win on Saturday.

Let's take a look at the Texas A&M injury report ahead of the game against South Carolina.

Texas A&M football injury report for Week 9

Texas A&M is in pretty good shape when it comes to injuries ahead of the game against South Carolina. However, the Aggies still have a couple of players recovering from their injuries and will join the team in practice in no time.

The Aggies have a couple of players on their injury list heading into the game against the Gamecoks. Aside from quarterback Conner Weigman, everyone on the injury list is expected to make a return this season. Jimbo Fisher gave a round-up of the injury situation, saying:

“Most guys healed up. The week was really good. For the most part, we should be pretty healthy.”

Conner Weigman’s injury report

Conner Weigman sustained a foot injury during Texas A&M's Week 4 matchup against Auburn, which will sideline him for the rest of the season. The injury was initially considered to be minor, however, further evaluation showed the fractured bone requires proper rest to heal.

In his absence from the Aggies team, Max Johnson has been handed the starting quarterback role for the rest of the season.

Walter Nolen’s injury report

Walter Nolen appeared to have suffered a severe lower-body injury in the Aggies' recent road loss to Tennessee; however, the defensive tackle was fortunate to have avoided serious injury. He has been making significant progress on his path to recovery ever since.

Despite taking advantage of the bye week to heal up his injury, Walter Nolen is still a major doubt for the game against South Carolina. However, there’s hope he will be ready in Week 10.

Bryce Anderson's injury report

Bryce Anderson was absent from the loss against Tennessee in Week 7 as a result of the injury he is nursing but Jimbo Fisher noted he returned to practice during the open week. The defensive back is now expected to feature against South Carolina on Saturday.