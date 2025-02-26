Texas A&M Returning Players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Mike Elko's squad ft. Marcel Reed 

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to compete for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference for the 2025 season. Last year, the Aggies finished with an 8-5 record and were seventh in the SEC.

On Dec. 27, they played their last game of the season in a close 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl. Quarterback Marcel Reed ended the game with 26 of 42 completed passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in Texas A&M's defeat. He also made plays on the run with nine carries for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M has lost several players in the offseason, including wide receiver Noah Thomas, who transferred out of the program. Thomas led the team in receiving yards with 39 receptions for 574 yards and eight touchdowns.

His best game last season was in the Aggies' 43-41 overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 23. The wide receiver finished with five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. On Jan. 7, CBS Sports/247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer reported that Thomas had signed with the Georgia Bulldogs via X/Twitter.

"Noah Thomas has now officially signed with Georgia, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports/@247Sports. The 6-foot-6 Thomas posted eight touchdown catches this year at Texas A&M.," Zenitz tweeted.

Despite the roster exits, coach Mike Elko has several key players returning for the upcoming season.

Here's a closer look at five players who will be returning to the Aggies for next season.

Top 5 players returning to Texas A&M Aggies for 2025 season

#5. Marcus Ratcliffe, Defensive Back

Marcus Ratcliffe will return to the roster for his junior year. He completed 48 total tackles (28 solo), one forced fumble and three interceptions last season.

One of his best performances was in the team's 33-20 win against the Florida Gators on Sep. 14. Ratcliffe played a crucial role for the defense with five total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble, and one interception.

The defensive back may play a more significant role in the defense since BJ Mayes will enter the 2025 NFL draft. Mayes led the Aggies in interceptions (four) and had 29 total tackles (19 solo). Ratcliffe could be someone Elko will rely on to cover the best opposing wide receivers.

#4. Terry Bussey, Wide Receiver

Terry Bussey will look to have a standout season for Texas A&M in his sophomore year. He ended last year with 17 receptions for 216 yards. He had limited opportunities to be effective on offense, as wide receivers like Thomas, Jabre Barber, and Jahdae Walker had more receptions.

On Oct. 5, Bussey had three catches for 76 yards in Texas A&M's 41-10 victory against the Missouri Tigers. The win marked the most receiving yards in a game Bussey had as a freshman.

The departures of wide receivers like Thomas and Barber could allow Bussey to step up as a key option for Reed to make plays with next season.

#3. Taurean York, Linebacker

Taurean York returns to play for Elko for his junior year. He led Texas A&M in total tackles (82). He also had 2.5 sacks and one interception, playing a vital role in the team's defense.

One of his best performances was in the team's 34-24 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 19. The linebacker had 12 total tackles (three solo).

York can potentially be a top prospect in the 2026 NFL draft if he has another great season.

#2. Le'Veon Moss, Running Back

Le'Veon Moss is another player looking to have a strong season with the Aggies before he enters next year's NFL draft. He ranked eighth in the SEC in rushing yards with 121 carries for 765 yards and ten touchdowns in his junior year.

In the Aggies' win over Missouri, he had a great showing with 12 carriers for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Moss' return to Texas A&M gives the team a talented running back who could move the chains and help get the Aggies in position to score.

#1. Marcel Reed, Quarterback

Reed is a key player in the Texas A&M offense and will be vital to the team's chances of competing against the best in the SEC. As a freshman, the star quarterback completed 147 passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns.

One of Reed's highlights of last season was leading the Aggies to a 21-17 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sep. 28. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The upcoming season could be Marcel Reed's chance to be among the best quarterbacks in the league.

