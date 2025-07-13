Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss arrested: What did the Aggies RB do? Exploring latest charges

According to numerous reports, Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss was arrested by College Station police on Sunday and promptly charged with disorderly conduct. The news comes as an unwelcome distraction for the Texas A&M Aggies with the 2025 college football season on the horizon.

According to On3, Moss was observed threatening a bystander. The report states that officers joined Moss' friends to stop the running back from harming a stranger. However, Moss persisted and was eventually arrested.

Furthermore, a member of Moss's entourage named Ledarius Jones was arrested for allegedly interfering with public duties as they were attempting to take Moss into custody. It's unclear what prompted Moss to act in a way that led to his arrest.

The Texas A&M Aggies have yet to comment on the arrest.

What's next for the Texas A&M Aggies?

The Texas A&M Aggies are stacked at the running back position heading into the 2025 season. Le’Veon Moss is the lead back with Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens supporting him in the backfield.

Moss was sensational in 2024 as he amassed a stat line of 121 carries, 765 yards and 10 touchdowns. Daniels added 139 carries, 661 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Aggies were impressive in 2024 as they were this close to competing for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. They lost just four games all season, with those losses coming against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

The Le'Veon Moss situation isn't a welcome one, but the Aggies are well stocked in his position entering the upcoming season. So, the team would be able to take their time and decide how best to handle the situation once investigations are concluded.

The Aggies start the 2025 season with a game against the UTSA Roadrunners. They have other dicey matchups across the line against the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns. It's going to take a herculean effort to make the playoff at the end of the regular season.

