Texas A&M Spring Game 2025 tickets: Where to buy, pricing, venue details and more

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to hold their annual Maroon and White Spring Game on Saturday to prepare for the upcoming season. Coach Mike Elko will hold the event at Kyle Field Stadium in College Station, Texas, for the final day of spring training camp.

Fans can attend the Maroon and White Spring Game for free as they have in previous years. On April 12, Aggieswire's Cameron Ohnysty reported that the event will air on SECNetwork+ at 1 p.m. ET. He noted that fans with ESPN+ would also have access to watch the spring game on the service. However, ESPN+ doesn't currently have the event listed on the schedule.

Elko is looking to showcase the Aggies' fan base how the team has progressed in spring training camp. Last season, Texas A&M finished with an 8-5 record and placed seventh in the Southeastern Conference standings.

After their first loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M went on a seven-game winning streak and looked like a contender in their conference. However, Elko's team struggled towards the end of last year. The coach ended his first season in that role on a three-game losing streak.

On Dec. 27, 2024, Texas A&M played their final game, losing 35-31 to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl. Quarterback Marcel Reed ended the matchup with 26 of 42 completed passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Aggies Maroon and White Spring Game: Marcel Reed to show progress in sophomore year

Elko has already named Reed as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. He was a backup option at the start of the 2024 season but was elevated to the new role as he outperformed Conner Weigman. Reed had 147 completed passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.

On April 2, the coach appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" and provided an update on Reed's progress from spring training camp. Elko said that he was really excited about what he had seen from his starting quarterback.

"I think, obviously, he got thrust into a situation last year. A little bit in and out of the lineup because of injury and some different circumstances, but now that he is the quarterback, and he knows he's QB1, and his growth has been really good this offseason," Elko said (0:10 onwards).

"I think he's taking the next step in terms of becoming a better pocket passer, understanding the downfield passing game, and I think you're seeing that every day out there in practice."

Fans will get a chance to see if Reed has made the progress Elko claims in the spring game.

