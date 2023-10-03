Texas A&M vs. Alabama football rivalry history: Records, H2H stats, and more

Texas A&M and Alabama are set to square up in College Station on Saturday in a Week 6 encounter of the season. The Southeastern Conference game will see Nick Saban play against his former assistant at Tuscaloosa for the third time this season.

The game between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide has been widely anticipated every season since their first encounter after Texas A&M moved to the SEC in 2012. This is very much due to the unexpected victory of the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies against the Crimson Tide in 2012.

Let's examine the history of the series and where both teams stand.

Texas A&M and Alabama H2H

Texas A&M and Alabama have played each other only 15 times in college football history. The two teams had their first meeting in 1942 at a neutral ground in Dallas, Texas. The match ended 29-21 in favor of the Crimson Tide, and it took another 26 years before they met again.

The two teams met sparingly from 1942 to 2011, with just four matchups. However, they have met every season since Texas A&M moved to the SEC in 2012. So far, Alabama has maintained dominance in the series, winning 12 of the 15 encounters overall.

Notable record in the series

Alabama also holds the longest winning streak in the series, with eight spanned from 2013 to 2020. The Crimson Tide also boast a 9-2 record over the Aggies since they moved to the SEC in 2012.

The largest margin of victory in the series came in 2014 when the Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 59-0 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The smaller margin of victory in the series occurred in 2021 when Texas A&M recorded an unexpected 41-38 win over Alabama at Kyle Field in College Station.

The last encounter between the two teams ended 24-20 in favor of Alabama in 2022.

Preview of Texas A&M vs. Alabama, Week 6

Another thrilling SEC West encounter is expected when the two teams meet in College Station on Saturday. No.11 Alabama, currently on a 4-1 record, has secured three consecutive victories and consistently improved since their Week 2 loss at home to Texas.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, also has a 4-1 record so far this season. The Aggies recorded an impressive 34-22 victory over Arkansas last week in a Southwest Classic and will hope to stage an upset against the Crimson Tide again, as they did in 2012 and 2021.