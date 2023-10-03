Texas A&M vs. Alabama prediction and betting tips - Oct. 7 | College football Week 6

In an incredible Week 6 college football matchup in the Southeastern Conference, No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama is on the road in this SEC game. The Crimson Tide is 4-1 (2-0) and is riding a three-game winning streak after a 40-17 road victory last Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Aggies are also 4-1 (2-0) up to this point and are on a three-game winning streak of their own. The team is coming off a 34-22 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Head-to-head and key numbers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The two teams have faced off 15 times across all competitions. The Crimson Tide has a 12-3 record.

Alabama is 3-2 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread this season.

Alabama has had the over hit in four of their last six road games.

Texas A&M has had the over hit in seven of their last 12 games.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Prediction

Alabama Crimson Tide has been a strong offensive team throughout the season, averaging 32.2 points on 363.2 total yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe has been doing well; he is 54-of-78 (69.2 completion percentage) for 838 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. The team has also been running the ball well with senior running back Jase McClellan who has 67 rushes for 326 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

Their defense has been doing well, allowing 14.2 points on 253.8 total yards per game. They have been dominant as they have 17 total sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been doing incredibly well on the offensive side of the field, scoring 38.6 points on 443.4 total yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman is out for the season and the team needs sophomore quarterback Max Johnson to step up. He is 37-of-59 (62.7 completion percentage) for 436 yards with six touchdowns to one interception.

Their defense has been doing a great job as well, and they are holding teams to 18.6 points on 253.8 total yards per game. They are applying pressure with 20 total sacks but only have forced three takeaways (two interceptions and one fumble recovery).

Prediction: Alabama 27-21

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Betting tips

Tip 1: Alabama -2.5

Tip 2: Alabama -135

Tip 3: Under 50

Tip 4: Alabama -0.5 1st Half