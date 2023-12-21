Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 27 | Texas Bowl

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET in the Texas Bowl.

Texas A&M (7-5) ended their season with a 42-30 loss to LSU and has hired Mike Elko as their new head coach. Oklahoma State (9-4) lost to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State: Game details

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) vs Oklahoma State (9-4)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State: Betting odds

Spread

Texas A&M -2.5 (-108)

Oklahoma State +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Texas A&M -130

Oklahoma State +110

Total

Over 53 (-110)

Under 53 (-110)

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State: Picks

Texas A&M has plenty of people in the transfer portal with a new head coach coming in, but will still have quarterback Jaylen Henderson under center. In this matchup, take Henderson to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns, as he's accomplished this in his last three games, while the Cowboys have allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in two of their last four games.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, will be led by running back Ollie Gordon II, who's one of the best running backs in the country, so take him to go over his rushing yards in this matchup. In his last seven games, Gordon II is averaging 154.28 rushing yards per game, and has scored a touchdown in nine games this season, so taking him to find the end zone is also a solid pick.

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State: Head-to-head

Texas A&M is 18-9 all-time against Oklahoma State, with the last matchup taking place in the Texas Bowl in 2019.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Texas Bowl is no different.

Texas A&M

Deuce Harmon, CB (transfer portal)

Tyreek Chappell, CB (transfer portal)

Fadil Diggs, EDGE (transfer portal)

Chase Bisontis, OT (transfer portal)

Jake Johnson, TE (transfer portal)

Micaiah Overton, DL (transfer portal)

LT Overton, DL (transfer portal)

Jardin Gilbert, S (transfer portal)

James Bailey, iOL (transfer portal)

Walter Nolen, DL (transfer portal)

Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, iOL (transfer portal)

Remington Strickland, iOL (transfer portal)

Evan Stewart, WR (transfer portal)

Max Johnson, QB (transfer portal)

Raymond Cottrell, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Waddy, LB (transfer portal)

Kent Robinson, CB (transfer portal)

Fernando Garza, TE (transfer portal)

Oklahoma State

Jaden Bray, WR (transfer portal)

Blaine Green, WR (transfer portal)

Gunnar Gundy, QB (transfer portal)

Ricky Lolohea, DL (transfer portal)

Tyrone Webber, OT (transfer portal)

Lardarius Webb Jr., DB (transfer portal)

Jaden Nixon, WR (transfer portal)

Texas A&M vs Oklahoam State: Prediction

This should be a very competitive game as both Texas A&M and Oklahoma State have most of their key players playing.

However, Gordon II should have a field day against this Aggies defense, which has struggled this season. Oklahoma State will be able to control the clock with the running game and win a very back-and-forth game.

Prediction: Oklahoma State wins by a field goal.

