Texas A&M vs Ole Miss prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an SEC battle ready for Week 10 of the college football season as the Texas A&M Aggies square off against the 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Aggies (5-3, 3-2 in SEC) are coming off a 30-17 home win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The Rebels (7-1, 4-1), meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak after Saturday's 33-7 home win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1)

Date and Time: Nov/ 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas A&M Aggies +3 (-108) Over 53.5 (-112) +124 Ole Miss Rebels -3 (-112) Under 53.5 (-108) -148

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Picks

The A&M Aggies have been one of the better passing teams this season, as they're 42nd in the nation with 265.8 passing yards per game.

Quarterback sophomore Max Johnson has been playing well since taking over for Connor Weigman, as he's 87-of-148 (58.8 completion percentage) for 1,147 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. With two touchdown passes in his previous three games, expect the under in Johnson's passing touchdowns.

The Rebels, meanwhile, have been even better throwing the football. as they're 23rd place with 286.5 passing yards per game. Quarterback junior Jaxson Dart has been playing well, as he's 136-of-212 (64.2 completion percentage) for 2,080 yards with 14 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

With three touchdown passes in his last three games, expect the under on Dart's touchdown passed, too.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Key Injuries

Texas A&M

Running back Le'Veon Moss - Hamstring (Probable)

Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell - Foot (Questionable)

Quarterback Connor Weigman - Ankle (OUT)

Defensive back Jardin Gilbert - Shoulder (OUT)

Tight end Donovan Green - Knee (OUT)

Ole Miss

Wide receiver Qua Davis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Head-to-Head

This is the 13th game between the two, with the Aggies holding a 9-3 record. However, Ole Miss won the previous two meetings, including their most recent one at College Station with a 31-28 road win.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss Prediction

The Rebels are the better overall team and should dominate. Texas has their backup quarterback under center in Max Johnson, which makes their offense struggle a bit.

The Rebels are giving up 16 points in their last three games while the Aggies are allowing 21 points per game in the same period. Go with the Rebels to cover the spread as a top-10 program at home.

Prediction: Ole Miss -3