Texas A&M vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In Week 7, a Saturday afternoon showdown features an SEC clash between the Texas A&M Aggies and the 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Aggies are currently 4-2 (2-1) and are coming off a 26-20 home loss last Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Volunteers are 4-1 (1-1) so far and are riding a two-game winning streak after picking up a 41-20 home win on Sept. 30 over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Match Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, at 3:30 PM EST

Venue: Neyland Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas A&M Aggies +3.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) +150 Tennessee Volunteers -3.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110) -180

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Picks

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a strong season in terms of its passing game, ranking 34th in the nation with an average of 275.7 passing yards per game. Nonetheless, backup quarterback Max Johnson has taken on a more prominent role recently, but his performance has been marked by a 5:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last three games. With this track record, it's reasonable to anticipate the possibility of an interception in the upcoming game.

The Tennessee Volunteers have established themselves as a powerhouse in college football, Currently ranked 19th in the nation with an impressive average of 231.2 rushing yards per game. Following a remarkable performance in his most recent outing, QB Joe Milton achieved his third 100-yard game of the year.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Injuries

Texas A&M

Tennessee

Quarterback Conner Weigman - Ankle (OUT)

Defensive back Jardin Gilbert - Shoulder (OUT)

Tight end Donovan Green - Knee (OUT)

Tennessee

Running back Desean Bishop - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. - Undisclosed (Probable)

Defensive back Christian Charles - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Bru McCoy - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Kwauze Garland - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Keenan Pili - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Andrej Karic - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Head to Head

The history between these teams is relatively short, as this marks only their fifth meeting. So far, each team has secured two victories against the other. Their most recent clash took place in 2020 when the Aggies claimed a 34-13 victory on the road, extending their winning streak against Tennessee to two games.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction

While both teams share similarities, the Vols having an additional week to strategize provides them with a significant edge. With Conner Weigman out for the season, the Aggies' offense is likely to face challenges. It's advisable to choose the Tennessee Volunteers to cover the spread in its home game.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers -3.5