Texas fan day details: All you need to know about the Longhorns' exciting spring event

While the Texas Longhorns won't have a spring game this year, the school has organized an event for fans to see their team before the end of spring practice. The event, called Football Fan Day, is set for Apr. 26 at Texas Memorial Stadium.

Ad

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

While there won't be any scrimmage for Longhorns fans to watch, fans will have a series of activities to enjoy, like the Texas Football On-Field Experience, where kids under 12 will be able to participate in a 40-yard dash, agility drills and a quarterback skills challenge. There will also be an opportunity to get autographs from Texas's players.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The following is the event's schedule

9 a.m. – Team Shop Fire Sale opens outside Gate 28D

10 a.m. – Interactive activities, food trucks, and photo ops open on DeLoss Dodds Way

10 a.m. – Gates 8 and 25 open for autograph line queue

10 a.m. – On-Field Experiences for kids ages 12 and under and Campbell-Williams Field photo ops (enter through Gates 14 or 16)

Noon-2 p.m. – Photo ops with Bevo XV, Smokey the Cannon, Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Hook `Em on the field

12:15 p.m. – Football Player Autographs and Photo Ops with Coach Sark begin

2 p.m. – Event ends

Ad

Parking in the San Jacinto Garage will be complimentary, courtesy of Texas Athletics. The garage will open at 8:00 a.m. local time. The event will also offer an assortment of beverages and food options.

Texas's Steve Sarkisian on the similarities between Arch Manning and Archie Manning

Speaking this week with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Steve Sarkisian said that quarterback Arch Manning seems to have more in common with his grandfather Archie Manning than with his famous uncles Peyton and Eli Manning:

Ad

"When you watch him throw, the arm talent and the deep ball is there. Then you watch him move, and you're like, 'Wait, this guy's a better athlete than I thought.' Definitely got grandpa's gene. It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene."

Arch Manning is set to have his first season at Texas as a starter. Over the last two years, he sat behind Quinn Ewers and took over for him for a couple of weeks due to an injury suffered by the starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More