Texas fan day details: All you need to know about the Longhorns' exciting spring event

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 19, 2025 22:42 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

While the Texas Longhorns won't have a spring game this year, the school has organized an event for fans to see their team before the end of spring practice. The event, called Football Fan Day, is set for Apr. 26 at Texas Memorial Stadium.

Ad
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

While there won't be any scrimmage for Longhorns fans to watch, fans will have a series of activities to enjoy, like the Texas Football On-Field Experience, where kids under 12 will be able to participate in a 40-yard dash, agility drills and a quarterback skills challenge. There will also be an opportunity to get autographs from Texas's players.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The following is the event's schedule

  • 9 a.m. – Team Shop Fire Sale opens outside Gate 28D
  • 10 a.m. – Interactive activities, food trucks, and photo ops open on DeLoss Dodds Way
  • 10 a.m. – Gates 8 and 25 open for autograph line queue
  • 10 a.m. – On-Field Experiences for kids ages 12 and under and Campbell-Williams Field photo ops (enter through Gates 14 or 16)
  • Noon-2 p.m. – Photo ops with Bevo XV, Smokey the Cannon, Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Hook `Em on the field
  • 12:15 p.m. – Football Player Autographs and Photo Ops with Coach Sark begin
  • 2 p.m. – Event ends
Ad

Parking in the San Jacinto Garage will be complimentary, courtesy of Texas Athletics. The garage will open at 8:00 a.m. local time. The event will also offer an assortment of beverages and food options.

Texas's Steve Sarkisian on the similarities between Arch Manning and Archie Manning

Speaking this week with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Steve Sarkisian said that quarterback Arch Manning seems to have more in common with his grandfather Archie Manning than with his famous uncles Peyton and Eli Manning:

Ad
"When you watch him throw, the arm talent and the deep ball is there. Then you watch him move, and you're like, 'Wait, this guy's a better athlete than I thought.' Definitely got grandpa's gene. It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene."

Arch Manning is set to have his first season at Texas as a starter. Over the last two years, he sat behind Quinn Ewers and took over for him for a couple of weeks due to an injury suffered by the starter.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications