Texas fan day details: All you need to know about the Longhorns' exciting spring event

While the Texas Longhorns won't have a spring game this year, the school has organized an event for fans to see their team before the end of spring practice. The event, called Football Fan Day, is set for Apr. 26 at Texas Memorial Stadium.
While there won't be any scrimmage for Longhorns fans to watch, fans will have a series of activities to enjoy, like the Texas Football On-Field Experience, where kids under 12 will be able to participate in a 40-yard dash, agility drills and a quarterback skills challenge. There will also be an opportunity to get autographs from Texas's players.
The following is the event's schedule
- 9 a.m. – Team Shop Fire Sale opens outside Gate 28D
- 10 a.m. – Interactive activities, food trucks, and photo ops open on DeLoss Dodds Way
- 10 a.m. – Gates 8 and 25 open for autograph line queue
- 10 a.m. – On-Field Experiences for kids ages 12 and under and Campbell-Williams Field photo ops (enter through Gates 14 or 16)
- Noon-2 p.m. – Photo ops with Bevo XV, Smokey the Cannon, Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Hook `Em on the field
- 12:15 p.m. – Football Player Autographs and Photo Ops with Coach Sark begin
- 2 p.m. – Event ends
Parking in the San Jacinto Garage will be complimentary, courtesy of Texas Athletics. The garage will open at 8:00 a.m. local time. The event will also offer an assortment of beverages and food options.
Texas's Steve Sarkisian on the similarities between Arch Manning and Archie Manning
Speaking this week with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Steve Sarkisian said that quarterback Arch Manning seems to have more in common with his grandfather Archie Manning than with his famous uncles Peyton and Eli Manning:
"When you watch him throw, the arm talent and the deep ball is there. Then you watch him move, and you're like, 'Wait, this guy's a better athlete than I thought.' Definitely got grandpa's gene. It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene."
Arch Manning is set to have his first season at Texas as a starter. Over the last two years, he sat behind Quinn Ewers and took over for him for a couple of weeks due to an injury suffered by the starter.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change