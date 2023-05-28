Texas Football Coaching Staff 2023: Who is coaching the Longhorns in 2023?

The Texas Longhorns made significant progress last season, which has led to heightened anticipation for the 2023 season. The team's on-field improvement and sustained success in recruiting have positioned them for a breakthrough in the upcoming season.

They achieved a third-place finish in the Big 12 last season, boasting a commendable 6-3 record. The Longhorns' defense played a crucial role in their improved performance. They conceded less than five yards per play. The team’s offense is also steadily improving.

The Longhorns will approach the 2023 season with renewed hope. The coaching staff will look to get things together in a bid to restore the team's lost glory. Without much being said, let's take a look at the Texas Longhorns coaching staff for the upcoming 2023 season.

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has a wealth of experience in coaching with a career that has spanned 23 years. The former BYU quarterback has been serving as head coach for a decade. He previously spent six years as an offensive coordinator in the NFL and collegiate level.

Working as an offensive coordinator at Alabama, Sarkisian was awarded the prestigious Broyles Award, which recognizes the best assistant coach in college football. The highly anticipated upcoming season will be his third in charge of the Texas Longhorns.

Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood is a renowned offensive line coach in college football. Joining the Longhorns in 2021, he previously served as head coach at Rutgers. He was also the offensive line coach at Alabama, where he led the team to Joe Monroe, which recognizes the nation's best offensive line.

His tutelage has seen a massive improvement in the Longhorns' offense since he took over in 2021. He led the team to rank second in scoring and rushing offense in the Big 12. The Texas Longhorns were also among the top offenses in college football in the 2022 season.

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Choate

Jeff Choate assumed the roles of defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas in 2021. Before joining the Longhorns coaching staff, Choate held the position of head coach at Montana State for four seasons, improving their defensive record.

His arrival has made the Longhorns one of the most disciplined defenses in college football. Choate has also ensured the improvement of Jaylan Ford in the team's inside linebacker role.

Special Team Coordinator: Jeff Banks

Jeff Banks is widely respected as a skilled special teams coordinator, boasting extensive coaching experience. In 2021, he was appointed as the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and tight ends coach. The multiple responsibilities showcase his diverse skill set and leadership abilities.

He has previously worked at Alabama and Texas A&M in the special team and tight end capacity. Banks has been pivotal to the development of Ja'Tavion Sanders into one of the nation's premier tight ends, reaching the John Mackey Award semifinal.

Other Coaches at Texas Longhorns

Running Backs - Tashard Choice

Defensive Line - Bo Davis

Safeties - Blake Gideon

Wide Receivers - Chris Jackson

Secondary - Terry Joseph

Outside Linebackers - Pete Kwiatkowski

Quarterbacks - AJ Milwee

