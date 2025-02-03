Texas football recruiting: 3 players Steve Sarkisian could secure on 2025 National Signing Day

Expectations for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2025 season couldn't be any higher. The Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, where they ended up losing a tense affair to Ohio State.

The team is still loaded for the upcoming season, with talent on both sides of the ball and Arch Manning taking over as the starting quarterback. Texas is also bringing in the top recruiting class in the nation with five 5-star and 15 4-star commits.

While the team lost some important pieces like Jahdae Brown, Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, Gunnar Helm, Kelvin Banks Jr, and Vernion Broughton, among others, they still have the talent to be considered one of the top teams in the nation.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They could still add a couple more pieces to their recruiting class. Here are three more prospects that could join Steve Sarkisian’s program on National Signing Day.

3 athletes Texas could recruit on National Signing Day

#3. Zahir Mathis, Edge

A former Ohio State commit, Zahir Mathis is the top-ranked edge rusher remaining. He is a hot commodity and has 28 offers already. The Imhotep Institute player is believed to be down to Florida State, Maryland, and UCLA, which is why he is ranked lower.

At 6-6, 225 pounds, Mathis has good length and is quick enough to wreak havoc in the offensive backfield. His technique can improve, but he could become a solid starter in a couple of years.

#2. AJ Tuitele, Linebacker

The 3-star linebacker from Mojave High School is reportedly down to two schools: USC and Texas. While it appears the Trojans have the inside track, Tuitele still hasn’t committed, so he can swing back to the Longhorns at any point.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native had originally committed to the Washington State Cougars, but after the coaching staff left Pullman, he decommitted, opening up his recruitment once again. He would add depth to the position and could contribute down the road.

#1. Javar Thomas, Linebacker

Just like Tuitele, Javar Thomas is a 3-star linebacker prospect and is believed to be deciding between two teams. In Thomas’ case, that would be Baylor and Texas. While the Bears seem to have the upper hand, the race is still open.

The Aldine, Nimitz High School product has some tools to work with at the college level. He is not expected to contribute right away but could be developed to eventually take a spot on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.