Texas Football Recruiting Tracker: Every commit, offer & visit (2026–2027)

After making the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Texas Longhorns have become one of the premier programs in college football. Steve Sarkisian's squad is becoming a perennial contender, so every year there is an onus to look for some of the top players in the nation.

Ad

Texas Longhorns 2026 football recruiting overview

After hitting the top of the 247 Sports recruiting rankings in 2025, the Longhorns are yet to hit their stride for the Class of 2026, with five commits in the No. 42-ranked class currently.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The class so far is headlined by American Heritage quarterback Dia Bell, a four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wide receiver Chris Stewart, offensive tackle Max Wright and interior offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson are three-star commits who should help round out the roster in 2026.

Ad

Trending

The Longhorns have also extended over 180 offers. Among the most coveted players that have gotten offers from Texas and have shown interest in going to Austin are running backs KJ Edwards and Ezavier Crowell. Wide receiver Jordan Clay, tight ends Mark Bowman and Kayden Prothro, and tackle Feix Ojo on offense are also in this list.

On defense, edge Jamarion Carlton, defensive linemen Vodney Cleveland and Bryce Perry-Wright, linebackers Tyler Atkinson and Talanoa Ili, cornerback Jermaine Bishop, safety Davon Benjamin and athlete Jalen Lott are some of the prime targets.

Ad

Top Commits

Dia Bell, Quarterback

The fifth quarterback in the Class of 2026, Dia Bell, got offers from over 40 schools, including Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback could be the heir-apparent to Arch Manning if the incumbent decides to enter the NFL draft in 2027 or 2028.

Chris Stewart, wide receiver

The Shadow Creek High School product is the No. 34 wide receiver in 247's composite ranking. Stewart will add depth to the Longhorns' receiver room for now and could eventually take a larger role for a team that's loaded at the position.

Ad

Max Wright, Offensive Tackle

A Melissa, Texas native, Max Wright will get to play college football in his home state. At 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Wright has good size for the position. He will get to develop at a school that has had one of the top lines in the nation for the last few years.

Notable Offers

KJ Edwards, Running Back

The Carthage High School product is considered the second-best running back prospect in the class. He is believed to be considering in-state schools like Baylor, Texas A&M and SMU besides the Horns.

Ad

Mark Bowman, Tight End

The top tight end in the class, the Mater Dei player reclassified from the Class of 2027 and should be one of the hottest targets at the position in the recruiting cycle. Could Steve Sarkisian and his staff land him in Austin?

Felix Ojo, Offensive Tackle

Also a track and field athlete, Felix Ojo is strong at the point of attack. He is ranked as the No. 2 athlete in the class and has received offers from some of the top programs in the nation. These include Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Ad

Jermaine Bishop, Cornerback

A Willis, Texas native, Jermaine Bishop could become the next top Longhorns corner. The No. 3 corner, according to 247 Sports, is set to visit Austin in June after going to Houston and USC.

Tyler Atkinson, Linebacker

The second-ranked linebacker in the Class of 2026, Tyler Atkinson has been hotly recruited by other top schools and has the Horns in his top seven schools at this point. The Loganville, Georgia native is likely to take his time before committing.

Ad

Texas football recent visits 2025

Kaiden Prothro, Tight End

The second tight end in the 247 Sports Class of 2026 ranking. Prothro will visit Austin on June 20. He's also scheduled visits to Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

John Turntine III, Offensive Tackle

The Fort Worth, Texas native will visit the Horns on June 20. The No. 4 offensive tackle will also pay visits to Texas A&M, Michigan and Tennessee.

Luke Wafle, Edge

An edge from Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, he will also visit the campus on June 20. The visit could help put the Longhorns higher on his radar as the recruiting season heats up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.