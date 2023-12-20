Texas Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Longhorns' SEC opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

Texas Longhorns fans are probably not thinking about next season yet, and they probably won't until January. Texas is still in the fight for a national title and is set to face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal in January. However, with the school releasing next year's schedule we are here to give Longhorns fans a glimpse of their future.

Texas Longhorns Football Schedule for 2024

Week 0 Colorado State Rams (Non-Conference)- August 31, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 1 Michigan Wolverines (Non-Conference)- September 7, Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Week 2 UTSA Roadrunners (Non-Conference)- September 14, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 3 ULM Warhawks (Non-Conference)- September 21, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs- September 28, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 5 BYE

Week 6 Oklahoma Sooner (Red River Showdown)- October 12, Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Week 7 Georgia Bulldogs- October 19, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 8 Vanderbilt Commodores- October 26, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 Florida Gators- November 9, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (Rivalry)- November 16, DWR Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Week 12 Kentucky Wildcats- November 23, Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Week 13 Texas A&M Aggies (Rivalry)- November 30, Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Texas Longhorns rivalry and non-conference outlook

2024 will be a transformational year for Texas, as they move into the SEC. They face four non-conference rivals to open up the year, which might sound easy, but it isn't. In Week 2 they face Big Ten heavyweight Michigan, in what's surely set to be one of the most anticipated games of the opening weeks of the season.

An advantage of their schedule is that they are set to play eight games in the state of Texas. Their six home games, the Red River Showdown in the neutral Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas and their game at Kyle Field against the Aggies in College Station. Five of those games come straight one after the other, from Week 3 to Week 7 with their bye in between.

In terms of rivalries, their clash with the Sooners moves to the SEC as both schools are transitioning to their new conference, and old rivalries with Arkansas and Texas A&M will be revived.

