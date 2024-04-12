Texas football spring game 2024 schedule: Players to watch, date, TV channels, tickets and more explored

The Texas Football spring game will give coach Steve Sarkisian a fair idea of his team's needs before the 2024 season. The Longhorns reached the college football playoff last season but lost 37-31 against Washington, finishing with a 12-2 overall record.

For the upcoming season, they will want to go all the way and win the national championship.

Texas Football spring game 2024 schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Texas football spring game is on Saturday, April 20, with the kickoff at 2 p.m. ET. The Orange-White contest will take place at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Fans can watch the new team members in action for the first time at the exhibition game ahead of the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Texas Football spring game 2024 players to watch

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington

Quinn Ewers, QB

Ewers announced in Jan. this year that he will return to Texas for his senior college year in 2024. The quarterback has been the starter for the Longhorns since transferring from Ohio State after the 2021 season.

Ewers racked up 3,479 yards on 272 passes with 22 touchdowns during the 2023 season. He will now look to solidify his status as the team's starter at the spring football game.

Matthew Golden, WR

Golden announced his transfer from Houston to the Longhorns in Dec. 2023. The wideout will be eager to impress in his first outing for the team, albeit the annual spring football game.

Golden is quick and has an excellent change of direction. He caught 404 yards on 38 receptions with six touchdowns in 2023.

CJ Baxter, RB

Baxter had a solid freshman season with Texas in 2023. The running back posted 659 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

Baxter will want to build on his impressive start in collegiate football before the 2024 season.

What channel is the Texas Football spring game on?

The 2024 Texas Orange-White game will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network.

Is the 2024 Texas spring game open to the public?

Yes, admission for the Texas spring game is free. But do arrive early to get a seat in the stadium.