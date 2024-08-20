Texas HC Steve Sarkisian expresses confidence in Arch Manning's abilities ahead of 2024 CFB season

The quarterback battle at Texas has been the talk of the town ever since Quinn Ewers announced his decision to come back for another year. Everybody was expecting Ewers to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, which would've meant a greater chance for Arch Manning to grab the starting position at Steve Sarkisian's team.

Many expected Manning to enter the transfer portal, especially after putting on a show at the 2024 spring game. But the Manning prodigy decided to stick with the process at Texas and continue polishing his abilities.

On The Dan Patrick Show, Sarkisian talked about Arch Manning's progress with the Longhorns and weighed in on the thought process behind his development.

"Arch has shown significant development since he joined us," Sarkisian said. "We're confident in his abilities and believe that when his moment comes, he'll be ready to contribute effectively. It's not just about getting him ready for a few snaps; it's about shaping him into a quarterback who can excel in the SEC and beyond.

"I think we've seen an immense amount of development in Arch. We feel very comfortable if and or when he gets in the game that he's going to play good football for us."

Steve Sarkisian's Texas faces multiple season-ending injuries

Texas lost CJ Baxter, Christian Clark and Jake Majors within one week after they suffered injuries during the practice sessions.

Jaydon Blue has been in 23 games with the Longhorns and will now be the team's starting running back for the 2024 season.

Even though three scholarship running backs suffered injuries, quarterback Quinn Ewers does not seem too worried as he trusts Steve Sarkisian's recruiting abilities.

"It's just a part of the game we play," Ewers said (h/t ESPN). "I think [running backs coach Tashard] Choice and Coach Sark do a good job of recruiting good running backs that can ultimately fill in the position if needed. ... I think we have guys that are going to be more than capable of stepping in and filling up those roles."

Fans would be interested to see how the back-to-back injuries affect the Longhorns going into the season and how Sarkisian saves his players from further misfortunes.

