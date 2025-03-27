Texas insider drops significant insight into the difference between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers' leadership styles

Arch Manning has been waiting for his turn to become the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback for the past two years. The Manning prodigy was anticipated to take the spotlight in the 2024 season, but when Quinn Ewers decided to return for another year of eligibility, Arch was forced to spend more time on the bench.

When Ewers suffered an injury, Manning stepped up and started two games last year, both of which Texas won.

Now that Manning has been given the center stage this year, fans can't wait for him to show off his skills and athleticism on the field. Moreover, after getting a peek at his performance on the first day of spring practice, the excitement only grows stronger.

Talking about how Manning's leadership different from Quinn Ewers, Texas insider Brad Kellner said:

"One of the first observations about Arch Manning, there's a lot more emotion at practice than what you saw with Texas football under Quinn Ewers. Arch Manning, more of a vocal leader, more of a natural leader.

"I don't say those things to take a shot at Quinn Ewers. You don't need to be the loudest guy in the room to be a great leader. I think Quinn Ewers was a great leader as QB one for Texas over these last few seasons, but Arch Manning is a little bit more vocal in the way he goes about his business."

Steve Sarkisian affirms faith in Arch Manning as QB1

Even though the hype around Arch Manning was always inevitable owing to his ties with football legends like Peyton and Eli Manning, Sarkisian has always tried to keep things as usual.

After Quinn Ewers announced his decision to come back, many fans even urged Manning to enter the transfer portal. However, Sarkisian always considered the wait part of the process.

Now that it's Arch's time to shine, Sarkisian doesn't shy away from heaping praise on his QB1.

"This is the ultimate team sport. It's not about one guy, but you always got to have a quarterback," Sarkisian said on the "Off the edge."

"If you don't have one, it's really hard. I don't care if it's little league or in the league you're in in the NFL, it's really hard. Yes, and so I think we've got a quarterback in Arch. I think we got a great leader who does things the right way."

The Longhorns will play their season opener in 2025 against Ohio State in Columbus.

