Texas NFL Draft Projections: How many Longhorn players will be selected in the 2025 Draft? 

After a comeback season for Texas football, the Longhorns figure to have a busy NFL Draft. Steve Sarkisian's squad had an impressive season and will send some skilled athletes to the pro level. Here's a rundown on Texas's NFL Draft prospects.

How many Texas players will go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Speedy Matthew Golden figures to be a high draft pick from Texas. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Matthew Golden, WR

A transfer from Houston, Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine scores in his one year at Texas. The 5-foot-11 Golden raised eyebrows with a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He's a bit raw as a receiver. That said, upper end speed like that doesn't come around every day. Golden will be a mid first-round pick, with some projections ranging from 12th to 18th.

Jahdae Barron, CB

Barron started 39 games at Texas as a cornerback. He amassed 227 tackles and 32 passes broken up. Barron broke up 16 passes as a senior. His 4.39 second 40-yard dash didn't hurt, and Barron is projected to go in the mid to late first round of the draft.

Kelvin Banks, OL

A left tackle in college, Banks started all 42 games he played at Texas. At 6-foot-5 and near 320 pounds, Banks has NFL size. The big issue with Banks is his short arms, which many insist will push him to guard in the pros. He still figures as a mid to late first round draft pick, wherever his prospective team plans to use him.

Alfred Collins, DT

Only a part-time starter until his senior season, Collins had 142 tackles and 18 tackles for loss at Texas. At over 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, an NFL team will take a gamble on him developing at the next level. Collins projects as a late second round or early third round pick.

Quinn Ewers, QB

Another big question mark, Ewers came on well as a Longhorn but there are still questions on the next level. Ewers passed for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns at Texas. He's barely 6-foot-2 and some wonder about his pocket presence. Ewers projects as third or fourth round pick.

Gunnar Helm, TE

Helm became a starter in 2024 and responded with 60 catches for 786 yards and seven scores. He actually led the Longhorns in receptions. At 6-foot-5, Helm is a sizeable target who seems to be still developing. He's a likely third or fourth round pick.

Vernon Broughton, DT

A one-year starter, Broughton had 69 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in his UT career. A 6-foot-5 specimen, he's still very much a work in progress. Broughton projects as a fourth-round pick.

Barryn Sorrell, DE

A three-year starter, Sorrell had a big senior season, logging 44 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-3 and over 250 pounds, his 4.68 second 40-yard dash time in the combine was solid. Sorrell is a fourth or fifth round pick.

Cameron Williams, OT

Williams only started at a senior, but his over 6-foot-5 frame is impressive. Williams struggles with his weight, which will be a concern in the NFL, as will his relative inexperience. Williams projects as a probable fifth-round pick.

Andrew Mukuba, S

A four-year starter, Mukuba racked up 212 tackles and 28 passes defended in his four years of college. At 5-foot-11 and comfortably under 200 pounds, it's questionable whether Mukuba has the strength to be an NFL safety. Mukuba will be a likely fifth-round pick.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Blue started only five games at Texas, but rushed for 1,161 yards and 11 scores over three seasons. His 4.38-second 40-yard dash shows why teams might take a flier on him. Blue is limited as a receiver and a blocker and will be something of a development possibility. Blue will be a likely sixth or seventh-round pick.

Hayden Conner, OG

A three-year starter at left guard, Conner was an excellent college player. He's 6-foot-6 and over 310 pounds, but his agility and next-level athleticism are questionable. He's a possible seventh round pick.

What do you think of Texas's draft prospects? Share your take on the Longhorns below in our comments section!

