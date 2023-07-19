Texas & Oklahoma joining the SEC receive a stern warning from LSU star: "The SEC is a beast"

The SEC is getting ready to expand by two teams in 2024 as the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners join next season. However, not everyone in the Southeastern Conference thinks the two universities are going to have a smooth transition.

During the 2023 SEC Media Days, LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams spoke about how difficult it will be for them:

"I don't think they know what they're getting into. The SEC is a beast. Everybody knows. But I'm excited for them to actually get into the conference."

Williams is from the Houston area so he also recognizes how big this will be for the Texas high school football scene.

"I love the fact that the SEC is expanding more to Texas," Williams said. "I feel like a lot of kids from Texas leave Texas because they want to play in the SEC, but now that they're bringing it more to Texas. I think it's a great thing for football." h/t On3

Joining the Southeastern Conference seems to be viewed as the best of the best for the players. Now players from Texas and Oklahoma can stay home and play in the conference.

Does Texas or Oklahoma have the smoother transition to the SEC?

With the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners joining the SEC in 2024, there seems to be a chance for immediate success for one of these programs. The Texas Longhorns are considered to be one of the most talented programs in college football while the Oklahoma Sooners are in the midst of rebuilding.

The Oklahoma Sooners had a lot of excitement but both quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley bolted for the USC Trojans before the 2022 season. Oklahoma struggled in the Big 12 last year with a 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) record, and the competition is a massive jump.

The Texas Longhorns are in a different boat altogether. They are coming into the conference with an extremely loaded roster. If they are going to do what Pat McAfee predicted in having freshman quarterback Arch Manning redshirt this season and quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves for the draft after the season, Manning can be the top dog for the program.

Coach Steve Sarkisian knows what it takes to win inside the conference as well as he was with the Alabama Crimson Tide before taking this position in 2021. The Longhorns are in a great position to strike while the iron's hot and be a top dog in the SEC.

