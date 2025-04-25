Texas players who got selected in first-round of 2025 NFL draft ft. Jahdae Barron

The Texas Longhorns had a stellar first year in the Southeastern Conference after their conference realignment and expansion move from the Big 12. The Longhorns reached the SEC title game and the semifinals of the college football playoff with several standout players who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Texas stars selected in the first round

The Texas Longhorns had three players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

#3. Matthew Golden (No. 23)

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden was picked No. 23 by the Green Bay Packers, becoming the franchise's first receiver in the first round since 2002. After his selection, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement praising him and promising Packers fans a fantastic player.

“He’s a fantastic player," Sarkisian said. "You top that off with the blue-collar attitude he has, the fact that he’s a great teammate who you can really count on day in and day out, that’s what really separates him.

"He works, he’s no nonsense, he’s tough and does the dirty work blocking linebackers, safeties and event defensive ends. All in all, I think this guy is getting all that he deserves, and Green Bay is going to love him.”

Matthew Golden acted as a receiver and a kick returner for the Longhorns last season. In 16 games, he led the team in receiving yards (987) and touchdowns (9) on 58 receptions (No. 2). He also managed 285 return yards on 14 attempts as the Texas kick returner.

#2. Jahdae Barron (No. 20)

The Denver Broncos selected former Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 pick. He tallied 2.5 tackles for loss, 67 total tackles, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and led the Longhorns in interceptions (5) and pass break-ups (11) last season.

He was a key cog in coach Steve Sarkisian's team that led the nation in interceptions (22) and was third in total defense (283.4 yards per game) and scoring defense (15.3 points per game).

Sarkisian released a statement breaking down what Broncos fans can expect from the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner.

"Jahdae’s got a knack for the ball, he’s a very savvy football player, yet he has a very good skill set," Sarkisian said. "He’s physical, he can blitz, he can tackle, he can cover, he’s a very good zone defender, he can identify route combinations, and he makes plays.

“As a DB what more do you want than a guy who can make plays on the ball. On top of that, he’s a great leader, a great teammate, will be active in the community and be a guy that the Broncos are thrilled they selected in the first round.”

#1. Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 9)

Former Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was the highest pick for the Longhorns in the 2025 NFL draft. He was picked at No. 9 by the New Orleans Saints, and Steve Sarkisian praised him in a statement released by the school.

"I think Kelvin's your perfect Longhorn," Sarkisian began. "I've said this all along, I would tell any player coming into our program, if you want to be great, be like Kelvin Banks. His demeanor, his work ethic, his drive, his attention to detail, his ability to remain consistent in his approach on and off the field, it all shows in his play."

Kelvin Banks was a decorated star in college football for the Longhorns. He allowed just one sack in 515 pass block snaps. For his stellar season, he won the 2024 Outland Trophy, which recognizes the top lineman in the country.

Three Texas Longhorns stars were picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with several like quarterback Quinn Ewers still yet to hear their names.

