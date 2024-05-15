Texas quarterback 2024: Who is likely to start for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns this season?

The Texas Longhorns are prepared for their debut season in 2024 with the Southeastern Conference and things are going to be interesting. They have one of the best quarterback rooms in college football, and it will be intriguing to see who coach Steve Sarkisian decides to be the starting quarterback for the program.

Which quarterback is going to be taking the field on August 31 against the Colorado State Rams to start the season?

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns?

Quinn Ewers elected to return to the Texas Longhorns en lieu of entering the 2024 NFL draft and barring any unforeseen injuries or surprises, will be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns in 2024 as well.

Ewers led the program to the College Football Playoff as he was able to finish going 272-of-394 (69.0%) for 3,479 yards with 22 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. The experience factor and the increase in competition make the idea that anyone else but Ewers is the starting quarterback seem crazy.

Arch Manning

Arch Manning came into the University of Texas with an incredible amount of fanfare but barely saw the field as a true freshman. He finished going just 2-of-5 for 30 yards and had a 90.4 quarterback rating.

With the excitement and the last name, he is going to be the future of the program, but just can't replace Ewers with him healthy on the roster. Manning had the opportunity to transfer and be the automatic starting quarterback but instead will be the backup quarterback, barring an injury to Quinn Ewers.

Trey Owens

Incoming freshman Trey Owens is going to be the team's third-string quarterback but has a lot to like. 247 Sports has him rated as the 16th-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024 and standing at six-foot-five, 236 pounds, he has proven to do incredibly well. He was able to complete 70.9% of his passes in his high school senior season for 3,303 yards with 43 touchdowns to only five interceptions.

Owens is going to be on the bench, similar to where we saw Arch Manning be last season. Expect him to be competing with Manning for the starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season.