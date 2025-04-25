Texas Round 1 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of player selections for the Longhorns ft. Kelvin Banks Jr.

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is complete, and the Texas Longhorns were one of the teams with the most players selected. The Longhorns had three players drafted in the first round with many more expected to be taken on Days 2 and 3. However, the three players selected in the first round stand out as stellar players who could have an impact as early as next season.

Here is a full list and breakdown of the three players selected from Texas in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Texas round 1 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Longhorns

Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans Saints

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was the first player from Texas taken in the 2025 NFL draft. He was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the ninth pick. This was a little higher than most projections had him going as he was expected to go closer to pick 20. However, he is still a good addition for the Saints.

Banks started 42 games for the Longhorns over the past three seasons, showcasing his excellent combo blocking and tackling. He has great body control for a player his size as well. After the Saints did not pick up the fifth-year option of right tackle Trevor Penning, Banks could slot in at that position next season.

Jahdae Barron, Denver Broncos

The next Longhorn off the board was cornerback Jahdae Barron. He was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick in the draft.

He showcased an exceptional ability to tread quarterbacks in zone throughout his career, and his player tracking was excellent. His speed is his standout feature as he was one of seven CBs to run a sub 4.4 second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

The final Texas player selected in the first round was wide receiver Matthew Golden. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 23rd pick. He is an effective route runner who has explosive speed off the line of scrimmage. He is one of the fastest players in the draft as he was one of only two players to run a sub-4.3 second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

The Packers selected a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker. Now they have Golden who should bring big play ability to the Packers' offense.

